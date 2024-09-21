Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Tipped, Company Teases Slim Display Bezels Ahead of Debut

Oppo Find X8 will be launched alongside the Oppo Pad 3 Pro, Enco X3, and other accessories, according to a tipster.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 September 2024 17:37 IST
Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Tipped, Company Teases Slim Display Bezels Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X7 series (pictured) was launched earlier this year

  • Oppo Find X8 could be launched in China in October
  • The company has teased an image of the phone's display bezels
  • It is currently unclear whether the Oppo Find X8 will debut globally
Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in China soon and details of the company's next-generation flagship smartphones have been surfacing online over the past few weeks. A tipster has now leaked the purported launch date of the Oppo Find X8 series, which is expected to debut in China. Meanwhile, the company has also given us a peek at a portion of the smartphone's display, which is shown next to the recently unveiled iPhone 16 Pro model with very slim display bezels.

Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date (Leaked)

Oppo Find X8 series will be launched in China on October 21 "at the earliest", according to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo. The handset is likely to arrive a few days after the release of Android 15-based ColorOS 15, which is expected to be released on October 17.

oppo find x8 digital chat station digital chat station

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The tipster, who has a good track record of leaking information related to unreleased devices, goes on to claim that the Oppo Find X8 series will also be joined by the Oppo Pad 3 Pro, and Enco X3. Previous reports also suggest that Oppo will launch new accessories equipped with magnets, such as the recently leaked magnetic wireless charging power bank.

Oppo Find X8 Display Bezel Teased

If the tipster's claims are accurate, the launch of the Oppo Find X8 in China is just a few weeks away. Oppo's Chief Product Officer Pete Lau posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) that shows two smartphones next to each other. The icons at the bottom of the smartphone on the left reveal that it is an iPhone, while the one on the right indicates that it is an Oppo phone running on ColorOS.

While Lau's post doesn't mention the name of the Android smartphone, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) responded to his post stating that the two handsets are the recently launched iPhone 16 Pro and the upcoming Oppo Find X8. The user also claims that Oppo's phone will sport thinner bezels than Apple's flagship iPhone.

According to previous reports, the successor to the Oppo Find X7 will be powered by the purported Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is yet to be announced by MediaTek. This chipset is expected to be unveiled soon and will compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 from Qualcomm, which is likely to be launched in October. More details of the smartphone are expected to emerge in the coming weeks. 

David Delima
David Delima
US SEC Intends to Seek Sanctions Against Elon Musk in Twitter Probe

Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Tipped, Company Teases Slim Display Bezels Ahead of Debut
