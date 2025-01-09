Realme 14 Pro+ was listed on the company's official site in China on Thursday. The latest smartphone from Realme is listed to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and boasts a 1.5K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX896 sensor. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Realme 14 Pro+ is confirmed to land in the Indian market on January 16 alongside the Realme 14 Pro.

Realme 14 Pro+ Price

The Realme 14 Pro+ is listed at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). It is up for sale in China in Gilded White and Sea Rock Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Realme 14 Pro+ Specifications

The dual SIM Realme 14 Pro+ runs on Android 15 based on Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K(1,272x2,800 pixels) micro curved screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and 1500nits of peak brightness. It runs on Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handset features a cold-sensitive colour-changing technology that changes the colour of the rear panel when the temperature drops below 16 degree Celsius.

For optics, the Realme 14 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor telephoto with up to 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and 120x digital zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the new Realme 14 Pro+ include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging support.