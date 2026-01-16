Technology News
English Edition

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes

Astronomers studying JWST’s “little red dots” suggest these early-universe objects may not be galaxies at all.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2026 17:34 IST
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes

Photo Credit: adim Rusakov/CEERS/PRIMER

The James Webb Space Telescope's little red dot discoveries continue to capture scientists' attention.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • JWST’s little red dots puzzle astronomers studying early galaxies
  • Study suggests objects are hidden supermassive black holes
  • Dense gas masks X-ray and radio signals
Advertisement

It appears that the JWST is peeking at a few inquisitive tiny red blinking points, the small old galaxies, which are luminous in infrared light. Since the initial sighting of the astronomers, who observed them in late 2022, their heads have been banging. A new research by an astrophysicist, Vadim Rusakov, of the University of Manchester, suggests that these suspicious little red dots could actually not be galaxies. Rather, the results describe them as possibly the supermassive black holes that are disguised as the latter, concealed by the veils of gases and dust that can be found in the early universe.

The mystery of the ‘little red dots'

According to Space.com, in late 2022, JWST images revealed tiny, faint red specks — ‘little red dots' — appearing within a billion years of the Big Bang and fading by about two billion years. Scientists debated their nature: were they ultra-compact star clusters or something stranger? Vadim Rusakov of Manchester University noted they “are simply too luminous and too compact to be explained by a large number of stars”, which would make them the densest known galaxies.

Hidden supermassive black holes?

The new study suggests each dot may cloak a growing supermassive black hole. The brightest knot in each dot shines with the power of ~250 billion suns but is contained in less than a third of a light-year – far too compact for a normal galaxy. The radiation was trapped by dense gas around the core, hiding the usual X-ray and radio signals. As Rusakov notes, the dots thus have “an almost perfect disguise that removes X-ray and radio emission”. The findings are reported in Nature (15 January 2026).

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, supermassive black hole, science, nasa
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R and Other Phones From the Brand
iPhone Fold to Feature More Durable Hinge Built Using Liquid Metal Material, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 12 - Jan 18): Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, and More
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Could Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's How Much the Vivo X200T Could Cost in India: See Expected Specs
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  5. iQOO Z11 Turbo With 200-Megapixel Camera Arrives in China at This Price
  6. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked
  7. Instagram Will Let You Dub, Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
  8. India Becomes World's Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users
  9. Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon's Republic Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  3. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. India Becomes World’s Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
  6. Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
  7. Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked
  9. Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »