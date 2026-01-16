Technology News
iPhone Fold to Feature More Durable Hinge Built Using Liquid Metal Material, Tipster Claims

Apple has been experimenting with liquid metal for more than 15 years, and it could finally be introduced with the iPhone Fold.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 11:32 IST
iPhone Fold is expected to adopt a wide-display design, leaks suggest

Highlights
  • The iPhone Fold may use a liquid metal hinge for durability
  • The hinge design could reduce stress and minimise screen creases
  • Touch ID may return via a power button fingerprint sensor
Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, is rumoured to finally see the light of day this year. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm its 2026 smartphone lineup, the rumour mill has given us plenty of information about what to expect. As per a recent leak, the iPhone Fold could adopt a different material for its hinge design compared to other foldable smartphones. Apple is said to have been experimenting with this material for more than a decade.

iPhone Fold Hinge Design

According to tipster @yeux1122's post on the South Korean blogging platform Naver, Apple will use liquid metal material for the construction of the iPhone Fold's hinge. Its inclusion is speculated to improve the durability of the hinge, as well as minimise stress at the key folding point. The rest of the chassis could adopt Titanium.

The leak claims that it is an improved version of the Titanium material that Apple has used in the past, such as on the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is expected to result in improved strength compared to materials used in existing iPhone models. As per the leak, the tech giant is also making changes in alloy composition and the process to reduce the overall weight.

Apple is tipped to have been experimenting with liquid metal for more than 15 years, and it could finally be introduced with the first-ever foldable iPhone.

The tipster's claims corroborate a previous leak, which claimed that Apple supplier Dongguan Yi'an Technology will benefit from the use of liquid metal on its bearings. Yi'an Technology is said to be the exclusive supplier of the material, which might be used on the core components of the folding device.

Per previous reports, the iPhone Fold could be a book-style foldable. Apple is expected to adopt a wide-display design, which may lean closer to Google Pixel Fold's proportions. It may sport a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display. For comparison, the rumoured Samsung Wide Fold is expected to have a 5.35-inch inner display and a 7.58-inch outer screen, which is nearly identical to the purported Apple handset.

The iPhone Fold is also rumoured to have minimal crease around the hinge area, which most foldable makers struggle with. The rumoured foldable iPhone appears to have a flatter surface with a less pronounced crease, as seen in CAD renders of the handset.

In terms of specifications, it could feature dual rear cameras and dual selfie cameras. The iPhone Fold is reported to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, fabricated on 2nm node technology. Networking could be powered by Apple's C2 modem. For security, the iPhone Fold may have Touch ID integrated into the power button.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iPhone Fold, iPhone Fold Hinge, iPhone Fold Features, iPhone Fold Display, iPhone Fold Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R and Other Phones From the Brand
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

