Blue Origin’s NS-34 Mission Successfully Carries Global Crew

On August 3, 2025, Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket completed its 34th mission, known as NS-34.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 August 2025 22:01 IST
Photo Credit: Blue Origin

Blue Origin's NS-34 launched crypto billionaire, five others on August 3, 2025

Highlights
  • Justin Sun boards Blue Origin NS-34 after 2021 flight miss
  • NS-34 includes flyers from US, India, Turkey, and Puerto Rico
  • Rocket and capsule return safely after 10-minute space journey
Blue Origin sent crypto billionaire with five people for finding frontier on August 3, 2025. This mission is known for NS-34, as it was the 34th flight by Blue Origin's New Shephard vehicle. It was lifted from the West Texas spaceport at 8:43 a.m. EDT. NS-34 passenger was Justin Sun, founded blockchain platform Tron and is a billionaire. There was a scheduling conflict which kept Sun from joining the flight that took place on July 20, 2021. That day the passengers were Jeff Bezos, Mark, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen.

A Diverse Global Crew Marks Blue Origin's 14th Crewed Mission

According to report by Space.com, on Sunday, the crew consist of Arvinder, an India native American real estate adventurer and investor; a businessman Gokhan Erdem, a journalist and meterologist Lionel Pitchfor, a photographer Deborah Martorell, and an entrepreneur James Russell. It was great to see different nations representing their flight, said by Phil Joyce, senior Vice President of Blue Origin.

All the six of them were rookies of spaceflight except for Russell, who flew on NS-28 mission during November 2024. It was the 14th human spaceflight which includes a rocket topped by a crew capsule. Both the elements are reusable, and the rocket comes back just like the SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets and the capsule lands softly.

Each flight of New Shepard lasts for 10 to 12 minutes from the liftoff to capsule touchdown. Amidst, brieftime, the passengers remain above the Karman line at a height of 62 miles demarcation widely which is regarded as the nexus from where the space starts, and then it experiences weightlessness of a few minutes.

From Billionaire Seats to STEAM Dreams

Blue Origin has not shown the ticket prices, so there is no idea how much penny the folks have paid for this ride. However, it is safer to say that it was considerably less than the Sun went in the year 2021. That amount was a philanthropic contribution as per Blue Origin. Further, from $28 million bid 19 space focused charities were benefitted and inspired future generations to make careers in STEAM and shape up their future in space.

 

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
