Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, which started on July 31, is currently live in India. During the sale event, the US-based e-commerce website is providing instant cashback offers, and discounts on credit cards of partner banks. Similarly, users can exchange eligible devices for additional discounts during the sale. The deals are available on various electronics and home appliances, like refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theatres, true wireless stereos (TWS), desktops, cameras, and their accessories.

If you are in the market for a new high-performance laptop, or buying one for the first time, you can get one at a relatively lower price during the sale. Moreover, you can get instant cashback and exchange offers if you trade your old laptop for a new one. There are also easy EMI options available. A user with an SBI credit card can get an instant 10 percent off on up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, Amazon is also offering instant discounts ranging between Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on performance laptops from several reputed brands that interested buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on Performance Laptops Under Rs. 70,000

