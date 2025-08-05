Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings instant discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses on various laptops.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 14:44 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Performance Laptops Under Rs. 70,000

Photo Credit: Asus

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering discounts on Asus Vivobook 15 (2025)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, which started on July 31, is currently live in India. During the sale event, the US-based e-commerce website is providing instant cashback offers, and discounts on credit cards of partner banks. Similarly, users can exchange eligible devices for additional discounts during the sale. The deals are available on various electronics and home appliances, like refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theatres, true wireless stereos (TWS), desktops, cameras, and their accessories.

If you are in the market for a new high-performance laptop, or buying one for the first time, you can get one at a relatively lower price during the sale. Moreover, you can get instant cashback and exchange offers if you trade your old laptop for a new one. There are also easy EMI options available. A user with an SBI credit card can get an instant 10 percent off on up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, Amazon is also offering instant discounts ranging between Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on performance laptops from several reputed brands that interested buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on Performance Laptops Under Rs. 70,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
HP Pavilion x360 (2023) Rs. 90,486 Rs. 60,240 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 15-3530 (2025) Rs. 81,595.36 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 (2025) Rs. 85,990 Rs. 55,740 Buy Now
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (2025) Rs. 87,800 Rs. 45,240 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite (2024) Rs. 70,999 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2025) Rs. 1,10,490 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Perplexity Is Using Stealth Bots and Breaking Website Directives to Fetch Data, Says Cloudflare

