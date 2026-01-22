Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Watches a Young Star Bake Crystals for Future Planets

James Webb observations show the young protostar EC 53 forming crystalline silicate minerals during periodic outbursts. The intense heat creates crystals that are later carried outward, explaining how comets and planet-forming disks contain minerals forged near young stars.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 22:32 IST
James Webb Watches a Young Star Bake Crystals for Future Planets

Photo Credit: NASA-JPL

James Webb reveals young Sun-like star forming silicate crystals shaping comets, planets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Webb detects crystal formation during protostar outbursts
  • Stellar winds transport hot-formed minerals to colder regions
  • Process explains crystal-rich comets and rocky planet origins
Advertisement

Using NASA's James Webb Telescope, astronomers have witnessed a young, Sun-like protostar within the Serpens Nebula named EC 53 actively forging crystalline silicate minerals within its surrounding disk. There has been much speculation regarding how comets, literally frozen in space, could compose a crystal that requires intense heat to form. Now, thanks to data from Webb, scientists have evidence that periodic outbursts from EC 53 heat its inner disk enough to form the silicate crystals, then fling them outward with its stellar winds.

Young Star Forges Crystals

According to the new paper, the team of researchers focused on the EC 53 during the quiet state as well as during the eruptive state. The infrared spectra observed by Webb showed crystalline silicate features during star eruptions, confirming that the silicate crystals are formed in the hot inner disk region of the star, because it is the only time when the spectra appear. The results verified that forsterite and enstatite, the two major silicate compounds on Earth's crust, are present in the silicate crystals. Every outburst helps 'bake' the dust into crystals, which are subsequently transported by the star's jets of gas and winds toward the outer edge of the disk, which is cold.

Building Planets from Stardust

These silicate crystals are nothing but the same kinds of minerals that comprise 90 percent of Earth's crust. The formation of these crystals in situ, as well as their migration outwards, have been cited as reasons for icy comets and planet-forming disks containing similar crystals. By revealing this process, Webb provides insight into a key stage of planet formation: over millions of years, the tiny crystalline grains can stick and grow into larger bodies, ultimately building rocky planets and icy worlds.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, protostars, planet formation, silicate crystals, Serpens Nebula, EC 53, astronomy, protoplanetary disks
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report

Related Stories

James Webb Watches a Young Star Bake Crystals for Future Planets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How WhatsApp's Secondary Accounts for Minors Might Work
  2. Motorola Signature With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Here's How Much the Vivo V70 Series Could Cost in India
  5. Moto Watch With Up to 13 Days of Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
  2. WhatsApp's Primary Controls Feature Will Let Parents Set Up Limited Secondary Accounts for Children: Report
  3. Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Design and Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Sheshippu Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  5. Apple Reveals When the App Store Will Start Showing More Ads in Search Results
  6. 45 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Arjun Janya’s Directorial Debut
  7. Apple Could Run AI-Powered Siri Chatbot on Google Cloud, AI Chips: Report
  8. Mario Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
  9. Android Malware Detected Using Machine Learning to Automatically Detect and Click on Ads
  10. Samsung Accepts Liability, Offers Compensation After Galaxy S25+ Explodes While Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »