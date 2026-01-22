Technology News
English Edition
Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report

Apple will reportedly introduce the Siri chatbot later this year, alongside the iOS 27 update.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 January 2026 15:41 IST
The Siri AI chatbot will reportedly be able to generate images, analyse open windows, and more

Highlights
  • The advanced Siri is said to be released before that
  • Apple’s Siri chatbot will reportedly be powered by Gemini
  • The new Siri is said to be integrated across all of Apple’s OS
Apple is reportedly planning to turn its voice assistant Siri into an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant wants to enter the generative AI chatbot race and compete with companies such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and xAI. The chatbot transformation is not just a redesign process; the company will reportedly also add new features and capabilities, making it a far more capable device assistant than what Siri is today. This version is said to be released in the second half of the year.

Apple Reportedly Wants to Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot

According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant is currently working on a project, codenamed Campos, which aims to turn Siri into an AI chatbot. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the chatbot will be integrated across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices via respective operating systems (OS).

Even after this transformation, Siri will reportedly continue to perform all its current duties and can be activated via the same commands and controls. However, it is said that the chatbot version of Siri will be able to take on more tasks as well. Some of the claimed features include having back-and-forth conversations, generating images, and analysing on-screen content. It is also said to get better at web search functions. It will reportedly support both voice and text commands.

Another reported capability includes analysing on-device information and providing answers based on natural-language queries. The publication says it will be possible to give Siri a vague description of an image, and it will be able to scan the Photos app to find the relevant result. This will reportedly be powered by an AI model provided by Google, which is said to be similar to Gemini 3 in terms of performance.

Notably, this version of Siri will reportedly not be available before iOS 27 and the adjacent updates for other devices. Meanwhile, the advanced Siri with AI capabilities is expected to arrive this spring with the iOS 26.4 update.

However, it is interesting that the company is building an AI chatbot after Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, had said last year that it would not build a “bolt-on chatbot.” The executive had highlighted that a chatbot did not align with the company's vision of AI technology.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Apple, Siri, Chatbots, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
DoT Allows Licence-Free Use of Lower 6GHz Spectrum for Wi-Fi Routers, Sets Power Limits

