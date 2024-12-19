James Webb and Chandra Capture Images of Star Clusters in Distant Galaxies

A striking new image has been captured near the edge of the Small Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy located approximately 200,000 light-years from Earth. The image, highlighting the star cluster NGC 602, was produced using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (NASA/ESA/CSA) and NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. Reports suggest the cluster resides in an environment reminiscent of the early universe, characterised by low concentrations of heavy elements. Dense dust clouds and ionised gas within the region point to active star formation, offering insights into stellar creation under conditions vastly different from those in the solar neighbourhood.

A Stellar Wreath Shaped by Dust and Light

Reportedly, the Webb Telescope's data, which includes near-infrared and mid-infrared imaging, reveals a wreath-like structure encircling NGC 602. This ring of dense dust clouds is displayed in shades of green, blue, orange and yellow, while Chandra's X-ray observations add vibrant red tones, signifying high-energy radiation from young, massive stars. It has been indicated in reports that these stars emit powerful winds, illuminating the surrounding material. Lower-mass stars contribute an extended glow, combining to create a festive cosmic image resembling a holiday wreath.

Christmas Tree Cluster Viewed with New Precision

According to sources, another cluster, NGC 2264, has been presented in a recently released composite image. This cluster, situated roughly 2,500 light-years away, features young stars estimated to be between one and five million years old. Chandra X-ray data in red, purple, blue, and white has been blended with optical observations from astrophotographer Michael Clow, captured in November 2024. The imagery reveals a cone-shaped structure reminiscent of a Christmas tree, dotted with starlight.



Both observatories are managed by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, with Chandra operations overseen by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. These images continue to expand understanding of star formation across vastly different cosmic conditions.