Oppo A6s 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The new Oppo A series smartphone arrived in two distinct colourways and two RAM and storage configurations. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo A6s 5G carries a 6,500mAh battery that is advertised to deliver up to 882.1 hours of total standby time and 22.4 hours of video playback. The newly launched phone will go on sale across Amazon, Flipkart and the Oppo India website.

Oppo A6s 5G Price in India

The Oppo A6s 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 20,999. It is currently available for purchase in India through Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo Store, and mainline retail outlets in Aurora Gold and Plum Purple colour options.

Customers purchasing the Oppo A6s 5G can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000. The company is offering three months of No Cost EMI on select credit cards including SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOB Cards, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and DBS.

Oppo A6s 5G Specifications

The Oppo A6s 5G ships with ColorOS 15, and has a 6.75-inch LCD panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display. The display is touted to deliver up to 1125 nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset alongside up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports an AI GameBoost feature that is claimed to enhance gaming on the smartphone, and an AI LinkBoost 3.0 feature for improved connectivity in crowded and low network areas.

Oppo A6s 5G

Photo Credit: Amazon

For optics, the Oppo A6s 5G has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It includes stereo speakers as well.

The Oppo A6s 5G features a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 882.1 hours of total standby time and 22.4 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The 44W fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 1 percent to 41 percent in 30 minutes. The handset measures 8.61mm in thickness and weighs approximately 212g.

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