Technology News
English Edition

World’s Fastest Microscope Captures Electron Motion at 625 Attoseconds

The world’s fastest microscope is offering unprecedented precision for studying molecular behaviour, with potential breakthroughs in science.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 August 2024 13:08 IST
World’s Fastest Microscope Captures Electron Motion at 625 Attoseconds

Photo Credit: Unsplash/NCI

This technique offers researchers a powerful new tool for studying electron dynamics in various materials

Highlights
  • New microscope captures electron motion every 625 attoseconds
  • Offers unprecedented precision for studying molecular behaviour
  • Could revolutionize materials science and personalized medicine
Advertisement

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking microscope that captures the movement of electrons at a speed never before achieved. Dubbed the "attomicroscope," this new device uses a laser and an electron beam to photograph electrons at a staggering rate of 625 attoseconds—billionths of a billionth of a second. This advancement, led by physicist Mohammed Hassan and his team at the University of Arizona, represents a significant leap forward in the ability to observe and understand molecular behaviour with remarkable precision.

Precision Imaging at the Atomic Level

The attomicroscope is an enhancement of the traditional transmission electron microscope, which employs electron beams to image objects as small as a few nanometers, as per the research paper. Unlike conventional light-based microscopes, which are constrained by the wavelength of light, electron beams offer much higher resolution. This allows scientists to observe incredibly minute structures, such as individual atoms or clusters of electrons, with unprecedented clarity.

To achieve this unprecedented level of detail, the researchers used a laser to chop the electron beam into ultrashort pulses. These pulses function like the shutter on a camera, enabling the microscope to capture snapshots of electrons within a sheet of graphene every 625 attoseconds. Although the current technology doesn't yet allow for the imaging of individual electrons, the collected images can be compiled to create a stop-motion movie that shows how a group of electrons moves through a molecule.

Revolutionising the Study of Electrons

This technique offers researchers a powerful new tool for studying electron dynamics in various materials, including those involved in chemical reactions or even within biological structures like DNA. Understanding these processes at such a fine scale could lead to breakthroughs in the development of new materials and personalized medicines. Hassan notes that the attomicroscope bridges the gap between laboratory research and real-world applications, offering scientists an opportunity to observe and study the atomic world in ways that were previously impossible.

By providing a more detailed view of electron motion, the attomicroscope could revolutionize how scientists approach and solve complex problems in both chemistry and biology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Scientific Research, scientific breakthroughs, Microscope, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With F1-Inspired Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Viking Age Stone Figurine Discovered in Iceland, Experts Struggle to Identify the Animal

Related Stories

World’s Fastest Microscope Captures Electron Motion at 625 Attoseconds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max to Take Significant Production Chunk From Apple: Report
  2. Honor Magic 7 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC; More Details Leak
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro May Launch With These Specifications in China
  4. Sun's Age Might Be Distorted by Its Magnetic Activity, Claims Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun’s Magnetic Activity Is Making It Difficult to Gauge Its True Age, Study Finds
  2. SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission Launching on August 27 with Plans for First-Ever Private Spacewalk
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Irregular Heart Rhythm Monitoring Feature in India via Software Update: Report
  4. New Study Reveals the Brain Stores Multiple Copies of Every Memory
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE August Security Update Said to Add Circle to Search in Multiple New Countries
  6. Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins Log Losses Following Telegram Co-Founder’s Arrest
  7. World’s Fastest Microscope Captures Electron Motion at 625 Attoseconds
  8. Viking Age Stone Figurine Discovered in Iceland, Experts Struggle to Identify the Animal
  9. Apple to Produce More iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Models This Year: Report
  10. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said to Be Arrested in France Over Alleged Offenses Related to Messaging App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »