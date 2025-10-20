Technology News
MIT Detects Traces of a Lost ‘Proto Earth’ Deep Beneath Our Planet’s Surface

MIT discovers traces of “proto Earth” buried deep within ancient rocks, offering clues to the planet’s earliest history.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 October 2025 23:46 IST
MIT Detects Traces of a Lost ‘Proto Earth’ Deep Beneath Our Planet’s Surface

Photo Credit: Pixabay

MIT team finds potassium isotope traces revealing remnants of proto Earth inside ancient rocks.

For the first time, scientists from MIT have found chemical traces of “proto Earth,” the ancient precursor to our planet that existed over 4.5 billion years ago. The findings, published on October 14 in Nature Geoscience, reveal that rare isotopic signatures buried deep within Earth's oldest rocks may have survived the catastrophic impact that formed the modern Earth. The discovery provides a missing piece in understanding how early planetary materials evolved into the world we know today.

Ancient Rock Isotopes Reveal Hidden Remnants of Earth's Long-Lost Ancestral World

As per a Science Daily report, researchers analysed ancient rock samples from Greenland, Canada, and volcanic deposits in Hawaii — some of the deepest materials originating from Earth's mantle.

The team, led by Nicole Nie of MIT, traced out a chemical fingerprint in potassium isotopes, which is unusual. This slight deficit in potassium-40 differs from what's typically seen in modern rocks, suggesting remnants of pre-impact material from Earth's earliest formation stage.

Nie explained that the discovery marks the first possible evidence of material from the planet's earliest version. The finding challenges the long-held assumption that the massive collision with a Mars-sized body completely erased Earth's original chemical identity. Instead, it seems some of that ancient stuff managed to endure the violence of a mix and survived billions of years amid geologic activities.

Additional modelling and simulations reinforced the hypothesis that the potassium-40 deficit is a remnant from proto-Earth. Researchers also concluded that current meteorite samples on record do not fully capture the building blocks of our planet.

The results open a new window into Earth's formation, revealing that deep within the planet lies evidence of a lost world that once existed before Earth as we know it was born.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
