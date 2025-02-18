NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024, have clarified concerns about being "stranded." Their mission, which was initially expected to last ten days, has been extended due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. As investigations continue, Williams and Wilmore will return to Earth aboard SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, set to depart in March 2025. Despite speculation, both astronauts have stated that they feel neither abandoned nor stuck in orbit.

Mission Extension and Technical Challenges

As reported by Space.com, according to NASA, the Starliner spacecraft encountered thruster malfunctions during docking procedures, prompting extensive analysis. Following these setbacks, a decision was made for Williams and Wilmore to return aboard Crew-9's Dragon capsule. This adjustment has aligned their return with the typical six-month rotation schedule for astronauts aboard the ISS. The delay has resulted from ongoing work on a new Crew Dragon vehicle, which has now been swapped for an available one to expedite the mission timeline.

Response to 'Stranded' Narrative

As per space.com, in a conversation with CNN, Wilmore emphasised that the situation was a planned adjustment rather than an emergency. He said that they neither feel abandoned nor dp they feel stuck or stranded. He further explained that in case of an emergency, all astronauts aboard the ISS have access to immediate return options. Williams also shared her perspective, noting that their extended stay has been an opportunity to adapt and continue their work as part of the mission.

Return Timeline and Future Plans

NASA has scheduled Crew-10's launch for March 12, with Crew-9 expected to return approximately a week later. Once the transition is complete, Williams and Wilmore will conclude their extended stay. As preparations continue, both astronauts have expressed their commitment to completing their mission objectives while aboard the ISS.