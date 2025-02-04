Technology News
English Edition

NASA Astronauts Williams and Wilmore Complete Successful Spacewalk to Remove Faulty Unit

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore conducted a 5-hour spacewalk to fix a key communication issue on the ISS.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 February 2025 21:24 IST
NASA Astronauts Williams and Wilmore Complete Successful Spacewalk to Remove Faulty Unit

Photo Credit: NASA

Wilmore and Williams removed a radio frequency assembly during a spacewalk.

Highlights
  • Spacewalk removes faulty communication unit from ISS
  • Sunita Williams sets record for most spacewalk time by a female astronaut
  • Scientific samples collected during successful EVA
Advertisement

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore conducted a 5-hour and 26-minute spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on January 30, 2025, to remove a faulty radio frequency group (RFG). The unit, an essential part of the station's primary communication system, had resisted previous removal attempts. The astronauts launched aboard Boeing's Starliner and are currently part of the Expedition 72 crew. After configuring their tools, Williams was positioned on the Canadarm2 robotic arm while Wilmore worked directly at the S-band antenna. The operation was completed despite earlier failures in 2023 and 2024.

Persistent Efforts Lead to Success

According to reports, previous attempts in April 2023 and October 2023 were unsuccessful, with the latching bolt refusing to release. Two scheduled spacewalks in June 2024 were also aborted due to spacesuit issues. Williams and Wilmore used various techniques, including mechanical adjustments and manual force, to finally detach the unit. NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, who participated in an earlier attempt, was in Mission Control to provide guidance. After removal, the component was carefully transferred to the Quest airlock for future refurbishment on Earth.

Record-Breaking Spacewalk by Williams

As per reports, Williams' ninth extravehicular activity (EVA) has set a new record for the most time spent in spacewalks by a female astronaut, with a total of 62 hours and 6 minutes. The previous record of 60 hours and 21 minutes was held by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who still maintains the record for the most EVAs conducted by a woman at 10. Wilmore's total EVA time has now reached 31 hours and 2 minutes.

Scientific Samples Collected During EVA

In addition to the primary task, Wilmore collected potential microbial samples from the outer surface of the airlock. Since 2014, Russian cosmonauts have conducted similar studies, but this marked the first time NASA astronauts have gathered such data. Due to time constraints and a minor battery issue in Williams' suit, a planned task involving the Canadarm2 robotic arm was postponed for a future spacewalk. This EVA marked the 274th spacewalk dedicated to ISS maintenance, upgrades, and assembly since 1998

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Spacewalk, ISS, Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore, Space Exploration, Extravehicular Activity
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Acerone Liquid S162E4, S272E4 Smartphones Listed Online in India: See Features
Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid

Related Stories

NASA Astronauts Williams and Wilmore Complete Successful Spacewalk to Remove Faulty Unit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  4. Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Complete Certain Tasks on the Lock Screen
  5. Realme P3 Pro Rear Camera Design Revealed in Leaked Images
  6. Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan's Action Film Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Compact Neutrino Detector Successfully Identifies Antineutrinos at Nuclear Reactor
  2. Wild Baboons Fail Mirror Test, Raising Questions on Animal Self-Awareness
  3. ISRO’s NVS-02 Satellite Stalls in Orbit Due to Technical Malfunction
  4. Hubble Spots Distant Supernova in Gemini, Enhancing Cosmic Distance Studies
  5. Ear Muscles Flex to Help Focus on Sounds, Study Reveals Evolutionary Link
  6. Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan’s Action Film Online
  7. Madraskaaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Starring Shane Nigam Online
  8. Pyaar Testing OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Comedy Starring Satyajeet Dubey Online
  9. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series The Ba***ds of Bollywood
  10. Pakka Blackiye OTT Release: Victor Johan’s Intense Punjabi Film on Land Disputes Now Streaming Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »