NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos

Two NASA missions aimed at advancing space research are scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on March 2 from Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The spacecraft, PUNCH and SPHEREx, have been designed for separate but complementary scientific objectives. While PUNCH will focus on the dynamics of the Sun's corona and solar wind, SPHEREx will survey the broader universe using infrared observations. This dual launch, facilitated under NASA's Launch Services Program, is expected to enhance understanding of cosmic evolution and space weather phenomena.

PUNCH to Study Solar Wind and Space Weather

As reported by Space.com, according to NASA, the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission consists of four small satellites designed to create three-dimensional images of the Sun's outer atmosphere. These satellites will use polarized light to track solar events such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), helping scientists determine their trajectories and potential impacts on Earth. Speaking to Space.com, Nicholeen Viall, PUNCH mission scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, stated that the mission is expected to provide significantly improved resolution compared to previous heliophysics missions like STEREO.

SPHEREx to Map the Universe in Infrared

As per NASA, the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionisation, and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) will conduct an extensive infrared survey of the entire sky every six months. Unlike the James Webb Space Telescope, which captures highly detailed images of specific regions, SPHEREx is designed to generate broad cosmic maps in 102 wavelengths. In a statement to Space.com, Phil Korngut, SPHEREx instrument scientist at the California Institute of Technology, noted that the data will contribute to research on cosmic inflation, galaxy formation, and the origins of water in planetary systems.

Both missions are expected to play a crucial role in expanding current knowledge of space phenomena, with their launch anticipated to provide valuable insights into both solar and cosmic environments.