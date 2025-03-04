Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos

NASA’s PUNCH and SPHEREx missions will soon take off to explore the sun’s dynamics and the universe’s history.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 March 2025 20:00 IST
NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s PUNCH and SPHEREx missions to launch on SpaceX rocket this weekend

Highlights
  • NASA’s PUNCH mission will track solar winds and space weather
  • SPHEREx will map the universe in infrared across 102 wavelengths
  • Both missions will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 on March 2
Advertisement

Two NASA missions aimed at advancing space research are scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on March 2 from Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The spacecraft, PUNCH and SPHEREx, have been designed for separate but complementary scientific objectives. While PUNCH will focus on the dynamics of the Sun's corona and solar wind, SPHEREx will survey the broader universe using infrared observations. This dual launch, facilitated under NASA's Launch Services Program, is expected to enhance understanding of cosmic evolution and space weather phenomena.

PUNCH to Study Solar Wind and Space Weather

As reported by Space.com, according to NASA, the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission consists of four small satellites designed to create three-dimensional images of the Sun's outer atmosphere. These satellites will use polarized light to track solar events such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), helping scientists determine their trajectories and potential impacts on Earth. Speaking to Space.com, Nicholeen Viall, PUNCH mission scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, stated that the mission is expected to provide significantly improved resolution compared to previous heliophysics missions like STEREO.

SPHEREx to Map the Universe in Infrared

As per NASA, the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionisation, and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) will conduct an extensive infrared survey of the entire sky every six months. Unlike the James Webb Space Telescope, which captures highly detailed images of specific regions, SPHEREx is designed to generate broad cosmic maps in 102 wavelengths. In a statement to Space.com, Phil Korngut, SPHEREx instrument scientist at the California Institute of Technology, noted that the data will contribute to research on cosmic inflation, galaxy formation, and the origins of water in planetary systems.

Both missions are expected to play a crucial role in expanding current knowledge of space phenomena, with their launch anticipated to provide valuable insights into both solar and cosmic environments.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, PUNCH mission, SPHEREx mission, Falcon 9 launch, space exploration, cosmic mapping, heliophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live

Related Stories

NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  4. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  5. Why YouTube Reportedly Plans to Redesign Its App to Look Like Netflix
  6. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  7. Lenovo Showcases Its New Yoga Solar-Powered PC Concept at MWC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
  2. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
  3. Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access
  4. Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website
  5. PwC India Launches Startup Challenge for Emerging Web3 and AI Projects: All Details
  6. Oppo Announces Gemini Integration Across First-Party Apps, Unveils New AI Features at MWC 2025
  7. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Athena Lander, NASA's Lunar Trailblazer to Moon
  8. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones
  9. Monster Hunter Wilds Sells 8 Million Copies in 3 Days to Become Capcom's Fastest Selling Game
  10. Engineers Create New Ways to Shape Bread-Derived Carbon Electrodes for Sustainable Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »