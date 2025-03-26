NASA Reviews Boeing Starliner’s Future Amid Technical Challenges

More than six months after its crewed test mission encountered significant technical challenges, uncertainty remains over Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule. The Crew Flight Test (CFT), launched on June 5, transported NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station (ISS) for an intended 10-day stay. However, helium leaks in the propulsion system and thruster malfunctions extended their mission significantly. NASA ultimately decided to bring the spacecraft back uncrewed, a process completed on September 6, with a landing in the New Mexico desert. Both astronauts were reassigned to another mission, which concluded on March 18, with their return on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

Technical Issues Under Review

According to NASA's Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich, speaking at a press briefing reported by multiple news outlets, a thorough review of Starliner's helium system is ongoing. Potential solutions include replacing certain seals and conducting testing at NASA's White Sands facility in New Mexico. Testing efforts will involve an "integrated doghouse," referring to the thruster pods on the spacecraft's service module. The CFT mission saw five of the 28 reaction control system thrusters fail, with ground tests linking the issue to excessive heat buildup, causing Teflon seals to deform. NASA and Boeing are now working on adjustments to thruster heating and firing sequences to mitigate the issue.

Uncertainty Over Next Crewed Flight

Whether Starliner's next flight will carry astronauts remains undetermined. Stich stated that while the upcoming mission may be uncrewed, all necessary systems will be in place to support human travel. NASA aims to certify the capsule for operational, long-duration missions once these technical concerns are resolved. Stich emphasised the importance of having multiple crew transportation options, highlighting that the recent use of Crew Dragon for astronaut return underscores the need for Starliner's continued development to ensure redundancy in low Earth orbit operations