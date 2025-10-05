Technology News
NASA Advances Toward Artemis II Launch With Orion Stage Adapter Integration on SLS Rocket

NASA integrates Orion stage adapter with Artemis II rocket, advancing plans for the first crewed lunar mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 October 2025 16:00 IST
NASA Advances Toward Artemis II Launch With Orion Stage Adapter Integration on SLS Rocket

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA engineers install the Orion stage adapter on the Artemis II rocket at Kennedy Space Center.

  • Orion stage adapter joins Artemis II SLS rocket
  • Adapter will release four CubeSats into orbit
NASA has successfully completed the Artemis II mission by combining the Orion stage adapter with the Space Launch System rocket at Space Center, Florida. The adapter built by engineers in Alabama connects the rocket's interim cryogenic propulsion stage to the Orion spacecraft. It holds a protective diaphragm to protect Orion from dangerous gases during launch. Later, the stage adapter will release four CubeSats that carry science experiments from South Korea, Germany, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia. Once Orion is safely in orbit, it will mark a significant step toward the crewed lunar flight that is planned for April 2026.

NASA Nears Artemis II Launch as Orion Stage Adapter Integration Advances Lunar Mission Prep

As per NASA reports, the CubeSats held on Artemis II are 12U in size. This is pointing out that each one is made up of 12 individual units, with each unit. South Korea, Germany, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia were part of these satellites. Once the Orion spacecraft is at a safe distance from the rocket, they will be released into high Earth orbit.

In addition, in the next weeks, Kennedy engineers will combine the Orion spacecraft with Artemis II and run system tests. Work on Artemis III hardware will continue to keep the mission on schedule. The protective diaphragm is being installed.

The Artemis programme focuses on sending astronauts to the Moon related to scientific research and paving the way for Mars. Also, the Orion stage adapter completion will be ideal for Artemis II's launch.
It also denotes the significance of international collaboration and innovative spacecraft design, and also depicts NASA's commitment to long-term lunar exploration and beyond.

 

Further reading: NASA, Artemis II, Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, lunar mission
NASA Advances Toward Artemis II Launch With Orion Stage Adapter Integration on SLS Rocket
