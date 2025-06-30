Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Strange Martian Rock

NASA’s Perseverance rover examines a complex Martian rock, collects rare minerals, and sets a new driving record.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 June 2025 23:00 IST
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Strange Martian Rock

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance explores “Kenmore” for minerals and sets a new Mars driving record

Highlights
  • Perseverance analyzes complex Martian rock “Kenmore” in Jezero Crater
  • Clay and manganese hydroxide minerals detected for the first time
  • SHERLOC and PIXL instruments confirm feldspar and clay content
Advertisement

NASA's Perseverance rover had just finished inspecting a Martian rock called “Kenmore,” and the results held information about its mineral composition and information about long-ago conditions on Mars. Once the surface was chewed up a bit, the rover extended a number of onboard instruments to analyse its contents; it reports finding clay- and manganese-rich minerals. Despite its tricky grinding behaviour, researchers were actually able to perform a full geochemical analysis of the rock. Such results contribute to the library of science that could support a potential future human mission to Mars and eventual lifestyles on Mars.

Perseverance Discovers Water-Rich Clays and Breaks Drive Record in Latest Mars Rock Study

As per NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Kenmore marked the 30th rock abraded since Perseverance landed at Jezero Crater. The rover's Dust Removal Tool (gDRT) fired controlled nitrogen bursts to clear the rock's surface, enabling instruments like WATSON, SuperCam, SHERLOC, and PIXL to conduct imaging and spectroscopy. SuperCam detected clay rich in water-bound hydroxides, while PIXL identified manganese hydroxide — a first in this mission. Feldspar was also detected, linking the rock's origins to ancient planetary processes.

Abrasion allowed a detailed look beneath Mars' dusty surface. The tailings were imaged and spectroscopically analysed and found to contain relative concentrations of iron and magnesium that are similar to hydrated minerals. The team emphasised the advantage of using gas-based cleaning methods over Earth-contaminated brushes. The comprehensive analysis supports long-term goals of determining potential for water storage, fuel extraction, and building materials.

Perseverance also broke its previous autonomous drive record on June 19, travelling 1,348 feet — equivalent to 4.5 football fields. Engineers credited AutoNav for the accomplishment, with rover drivers precisely stopping at a predetermined target. This is evidence of the rover's capability to very efficiently cover ground as it scouts out an area of great scientific interest.

As Perseverance sheds its new-light-of-day innocence and builds mileage climbing Jezero's rim, the more scientists learn about the surface chemistry and terrain of Mars. Every sample New Frontiers brings home helps paint a more complete picture of the history of our neighbouring planet and will make possible the safe return of astronauts, and may eventually be returned to Earth.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Perseverance rover, Mars science, Jezero Crater, Martian rocks, NASA, rover record, gDRT, Kenmore rock
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA’s Chandra Reveals Stunning Multi-Wavelength Image of Andromeda Galaxy
Oppo K13x 5G With Dimensity 6300 SoC Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Availability

Related Stories

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Strange Martian Rock
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Is Asking Galaxy Smartphone Users to Turn On This Feature
  2. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed
  3. AI+ Will Launch Its First Smartphones in India on This Date
  4. Nothing Headphone 1 Could Come With Spatial Audio and These Features
  5. Vivo X200 FE Colourways, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Listed on Amazon India; Key Features Revealed
  7. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolling Out 5G Services in 23 More Indian CIties
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes
  9. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed
  10. iQOO 13 to Be Sold in a New Green Colour Option in India From July 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Titan Shadow Transits Will Sweep Across Saturn in Summer 2025
  2. NASA’s Chandra Reveals Stunning Multi-Wavelength Image of Andromeda Galaxy
  3. New Study Suggests Two Meteorites May Be from Mercury, Offering Rare Scientific Insight
  4. Rocket Lab Launches ‘Get the Hawk Outta Here’ Mission with Four Satellites from New Zealand
  5. Astronomers Discover Baby Planets Taking Their First Steps in Nearby Stellar Nursery
  6. Most Distant Mini-Halo Discovered in Galaxy Cluster 10 Billion Light-Years Away
  7. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Strange Martian Rock
  8. Evol Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Romantic Thriller
  9. Marry My Husband Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Surf Girls: International OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »