NASA Satellites Reveal Freshwater Decline as Global Droughts and Warming Persist

Freshwater levels on Earth have plunged significantly since 2014, GRACE satellite data reveals, with global droughts worsening.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2024 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: NASA Earth Observatory/Wanmei Liang with data courtesy of Mary Michael O'Neill

The map shows global droughts since 2015, based on GRACE satellite data.

Highlights
  • NASA satellites confirm global freshwater decline since 2014
  • GRACE data links droughts and warming to reduced water reserves
  • Experts warn of prolonged dry conditions and uncertain recovery
An alarming reduction in Earth's freshwater supply has been identified through data from NASA's Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellites. This trend, which began in May 2014, highlights a significant shift in global water availability, according to findings published in Surveys in Geophysics. The research, conducted by an international team of scientists, points to a persistent drier phase for the planet, with freshwater reserves remaining below average levels.

Key Findings from GRACE Satellite Data

The GRACE mission, operated jointly by NASA and German research centres, revealed that global freshwater reserves between 2015 and 2023 measured approximately 1,200 cubic kilometres—equivalent to two-and-a-half times the volume of Lake Erie. These measurements encompass surface water, underground aquifers, and other freshwater sources.

Matt Rodell, a hydrologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre, stated in a press release that this reduction reflects a departure from pre-2014 averages.

Droughts and Global Warming Linked to Freshwater Loss

Research highlighted the occurrence of 13 major droughts globally since 2015, affecting regions such as Central Brazil, Australasia, and parts of Africa and Europe. These droughts have coincided with record high global temperatures, raising concerns about climate change's role in exacerbating water shortages.

Michael Bosilovich, a meteorologist at NASA Goddard, indicated that rising temperatures have intensified droughts by altering precipitation patterns, leading to runoff rather than groundwater replenishment.

Uncertainty Surrounding Long-Term Impact

While these findings underline the urgent need for sustainable water management, some researchers remain cautious about drawing definitive links between global warming and the observed trends. Susanna Werth, a hydrologist from Virginia Tech, pointed out the inherent uncertainties in climate models, emphasising the need for continued monitoring.

Whether Earth's freshwater supplies will recover remains uncertain, but the observed decline could foreshadow prolonged dry conditions, scientists warn.

 

