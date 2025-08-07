SpaceX's Crew-10 mission coming to an end; 4 astronauts to return from International Space Station on Aug. 7, 2025 Almost five months into the mission, the crew -- NASA's Anne McClain (commander) and Nichole Ayers, JAXA's Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos's Kirill Peskov -- were flying over Mongolia when a workload scenario was suddenly imposed including an emergency descent. They are scheduled to board their Crew Dragon capsule, Endurance, on Thursday Aug. 7 and undock at 12:05 p.m. EST for their return home. The journey back is expected to take approximately 24 hours, with touchdown off the California coast coming Friday morning.

Undocking and Return Schedule

According to NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endurance is set to undock from the ISS's Harmony module at 12:05 p.m. EDT on Aug. 7, 2025. NASA will broadcast the departure live, beginning with hatch closure in the morning. After undocking, the capsule will re-enter Earth's atmosphere on a mostly autonomous flight. It should splash down in the Pacific Ocean off California by about 11:58 a.m. EDT Friday.

The full trip home takes roughly 24 hours overall. NASA notes the schedule could shift if bad weather affects the landing zone. If all goes according to plan, a news conference will follow at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Crew and Mission Summary

The Crew Dragon Endurance launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket on March 14, 2025 during SpaceX's Crew-10 mission. Crew members at the ISS, the four-member team docked on March 16. The photo was taken in Kazakhstan, with US astronauts Anne McClain (crew commander) and Nichole Ayers (pilot); Japan's Takuya Onishi; Russia's Kirill Peskov.

They also spent almost five months working together on science experiments and station maintenance. The crew conducted a variety of experiments from cellular biology to new camera technologies during their mission. They had a small goodbye ceremony on the ISS on Aug. 5 They have been replaced by the Crew-11 team who came in on Aug. 2 to start a new tour of duty.