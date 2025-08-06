Technology News
NASA's TRACERS Satellites Begin Solar Wind Study Despite SV1 Glitch

NASA’s TRACERS mission launched two satellites to study solar wind's impact on Earth's magnetic field.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2025 23:00 IST
NASA's TRACERS Satellites Begin Solar Wind Study Despite SV1 Glitch

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s TRACERS twins launched to study solar-driven magnetic reconnection

Highlights
  • SV1 suffers power glitch; NASA plans recovery in August
  • SV2 fully operational, entering final testing phase
  • TRACERS to study magnetic reconnection in Earth's magnetosphere
NASA's TRACERS mission twin satellites were launched on July 23, 2025, to study how solar activity causes magnetic reconnection in Earth's atmosphere. After launch, a power subsystem anomaly had affected one of the satellites (Space Vehicle 1, SV1) on July 25, causing periodic communication loss. NASA said satellite 2 (Space Vehicle 2, SV2) is "healthy," and transition is beginning to the instrument commissioning phase. The idea behind TRACERS was to develop a complete toolkit that would allow us, for the first time, to observe all of these complex solar wind connection processes at once. NASA engineers are actively working to recover SV1. Single vector views (SV2) spacecraft are completing a healthy checkout and readying themselves for their science mission.

Recovery Efforts for SV1 Satellite

According to NASA, controllers detected a problem with SV1's power subsystem in late July that led to intermittent contacts and a loss of communication. Data suggest SV1 can only remain active when its solar panels receive sufficient sunlight. Because of the spacecraft's current orientation, engineers plan to wait until later in August — when SV1's panels will receive more sun — to reestablish contact and continue recovery steps.

Meanwhile, mission teams are reviewing onboard data to diagnose the issue and plan next steps. Any time contact is regained, the team will assess SV1's status and check for impacts on the mission's science goals. For now, no significant updates on SV1 are expected for several weeks.

SV2 Operational Status

The mission's other satellite, SV2, is in good health and fully operational. Mission teams have been testing SV2's onboard instruments and systems through a standard commissioning process. This checkout is proceeding as expected, with NASA anticipating that commissioning will finish by the end of August.

Once SV2 is fully checked out, it will begin coordinated science operations with its twin to study magnetic reconnection – the process that shapes how solar activity affects Earth's magnetic environment. For now, SV2 continues its planned tests and will soon be ready to collect valuable science data as part of the TRACERS mission.

 

NASA, TRACERS Mission, Solar Wind, Magnetic Reconnection, Space Weather, Satellite Communications, Spacecraft Anomalies
