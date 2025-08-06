The Echo Spot 2024 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999
Highlights
Amazon has rolled out discounts and more offers on Echo smart speakers
The Amazon Echo Spot bundle can be purchased for Rs. 9,049
Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 in India is all set to end tomorrow (August 7). The Independence Day-themed sale event is currently in its second week. So far, it has offered shoppers a great opportunity to buy the products from their wishlist at considerably lower rates than their market prices. There are lucrative offers on products across a wide range of categories, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, home appliances, and other electronics. Apart from deals on top brands, the e-commerce giant is also offering smart speakers from its in-house Echo lineup with discounts.
In case you're contemplating a new smart speaker purchase, then our latest article comprising the best deals on Echo smart speakers might come to your aid.
A notable offer that is currently available to customers is the Amazon Echo 4th Gen and Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb bundle. It is listed for Rs. 12,098 but can be purchased for as little as Rs. 6,549 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Do note that this price is inclusive of all the discounts currently offered by the e-commerce giant.
Apart from lowered prices on various products, customers can avail of a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 5,250 on SBI Credit Card EMI and full swipe transactions. There is an exchange bonus too, if they wish to trade in their old devices. During the sale, Amazon also offers a no-cost EMI option for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the smart speaker upfront.
With that out of the way, here are some of the best deals on Echo smart speakers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. However, do note that the prices mentioned below are inclusive of all these offers.
Best Deals on Echo Smart Speakers During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
