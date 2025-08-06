The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 in India is all set to end tomorrow (August 7). The Independence Day-themed sale event is currently in its second week. So far, it has offered shoppers a great opportunity to buy the products from their wishlist at considerably lower rates than their market prices. There are lucrative offers on products across a wide range of categories, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, home appliances, and other electronics. Apart from deals on top brands, the e-commerce giant is also offering smart speakers from its in-house Echo lineup with discounts.

In case you're contemplating a new smart speaker purchase, then our latest article comprising the best deals on Echo smart speakers might come to your aid.

A notable offer that is currently available to customers is the Amazon Echo 4th Gen and Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb bundle. It is listed for Rs. 12,098 but can be purchased for as little as Rs. 6,549 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Do note that this price is inclusive of all the discounts currently offered by the e-commerce giant.

Apart from lowered prices on various products, customers can avail of a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 5,250 on SBI Credit Card EMI and full swipe transactions. There is an exchange bonus too, if they wish to trade in their old devices. During the sale, Amazon also offers a no-cost EMI option for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the smart speaker upfront.

With that out of the way, here are some of the best deals on Echo smart speakers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. However, do note that the prices mentioned below are inclusive of all these offers.

Best Deals on Echo Smart Speakers During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Here Echo Dot 5th gen + smart bulb Rs.7,598 Rs.6,049 Buy Here Echo Pop + Smart Bulb Rs.7,098 Rs.4,499 Buy Here Echo Show 8 + Smart Bulb Rs.16,098 Rs.10,549 Buy Here Echo Spot + Smart Bulb Rs.11,098 Rs.9,049 Buy Here Echo Pop combo for kids Rs.7,997 Rs.4,499 Buy Here Echo 4th Gen + Smart bulb Rs.12,098 Rs.6,549 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.