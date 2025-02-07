Technology News
New Algorithm Uses Fiber Optic Cables to Improve Earthquake Detection Globally

Scientists are transforming fiber optic networks into seismic sensors to enhance earthquake detection and alerts.

New Algorithm Uses Fiber Optic Cables to Improve Earthquake Detection Globally

A new earthquake detection method uses fiber optic cables from global communication networks

Highlights
  • New algorithm integrates fiber optic cables for seismic detection
  • Fiber optic sensors improve earthquake alerts alongside seismometers
  • Researchers release an open-source tool for global seismic monitoring
A new method for detecting earthquakes is being developed, leveraging fiber optic cables used in global communication networks. Researchers have introduced an algorithm capable of converting these cables into seismic sensors, potentially improving early warning systems. The breakthrough could allow existing infrastructure to play a crucial role in monitoring seismic activity, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and icequakes. This advancement is being explored as a means to enhance traditional seismometer networks, addressing challenges associated with fiber optic detection methods.

Algorithm Integrates Fiber Optic Data with Traditional Sensors

According to a study published in Geophysical Journal International, the algorithm adapts a physics-based approach to detect earthquakes using data from fiber optic cables alongside conventional seismometers. Dr. Thomas Hudson, Senior Research Scientist at ETH Zurich, told Royal Astronomical Society that fiber optic cables can serve as thousands of seismic sensors. He noted that while integrating fiber optic technology with earthquake detection has been difficult, the new approach aims to simplify the process by combining multiple data sources.

Challenges in Using Fiber Optic Cables for Seismic Detection

While fiber optic cables can detect vibrations, several factors complicate their use for earthquake monitoring. Their locations are often dictated by communication infrastructure rather than optimal seismic detection points. Additionally, these cables primarily detect strain along their length, whereas traditional seismometers measure movement in three dimensions. This limitation makes detecting fast-traveling P-waves more difficult, affecting the accuracy of earthquake alerts. The study suggests that integrating data from both sources can overcome these issues and improve early warning capabilities.

Potential Applications Beyond Earthquake Detection

Beyond earthquakes, the algorithm has shown potential in identifying seismic activity in geothermal boreholes, glacier movements, and volcanic eruptions. The technique works by analysing energy patterns across sensors and pinpointing earthquake locations based on coherent signals. Dr. Hudson mentioned that the method performs well even in urban environments where background noise can interfere with conventional detection.

Open-Source Algorithm for Broader Seismology Applications

To facilitate adoption, researchers have made the algorithm openly available, allowing the seismology community to integrate it into existing monitoring networks. Although challenges remain, particularly in handling large volumes of data generated by fiber optic sensors, the study highlights practical approaches to manage this issue. With further development, fiber optic networks may significantly enhance global earthquake monitoring systems.

 

Further reading: Earthquake detection, fiber optic cables, seismic monitoring, earthquake alerts, seismometers, geophysics, seismic sensors, early warning systems
New Algorithm Uses Fiber Optic Cables to Improve Earthquake Detection Globally
