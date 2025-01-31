Technology News
Ocean Warming Rate Quadruples Over Four Decades, Accelerating Climate Change

Ocean temperatures have surged, increasing fourfold over the past 40 years, intensifying climate change and impacting global weather, sea levels, and food security.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2025 23:30 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/KellieChurchman

Ocean warming has accelerated, with heat absorption quadrupling over the past four decades

Highlights
  • Ocean surface temperatures are rising at an increasing rate
  • The global energy imbalance has doubled in the last 20 years
  • Ocean warming contributes to extreme weather and agricultural challenge
The pace of ocean warming has intensified significantly over the past four decades, with recent data highlighting a quadrupling of heat absorption rates. This shift points to an acceleration in climate change, as oceans act as the planet's primary heat sink. Researchers warn that if fossil fuel dependency continues, warming is expected to increase at an even faster rate in the coming decades. The implications of this trend extend beyond rising sea levels, influencing extreme weather patterns and global food security.

Research Highlights Escalating Ocean Temperatures

According to a study published in Environmental Research Letters, ocean surface temperatures have been rising at an increasing rate. The research reveals that while the rate of warming stood at 0.06 degrees Celsius per decade in the 1980s, it has now escalated to 0.27 degrees Celsius per decade. Projections indicate that a similar acceleration will occur in the next 20 years, with the situation worsening if emissions remain unchecked.

Climate Change Driving Earth's Energy Imbalance

Findings suggest that Earth's energy imbalance—where the planet absorbs more energy than it emits—has doubled in the past two decades. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane are trapping heat in the atmosphere, leading to warming oceans. Study lead author Christopher Merchant, Professor of Ocean and Earth Observation at the University of Reading, told Live Science that this trend suggests climate change is advancing at a faster pace than previously anticipated.

Impacts on Weather, Sea Levels, and Food Security

Rising ocean temperatures contribute to sea level rise, extreme weather, and agricultural disruptions. The reduction in cloud cover, alongside declining ice and snow levels, is increasing heat absorption. Researchers caution that without substantial reductions in fossil fuel use, the planet will experience even more severe climate consequences.

 

