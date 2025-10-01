The Orionid meteor shower is reaching this way, and it will look like a lovely show of “shooting stars” in the night sky. These meteors are little fragments of Halley's Comet that are dispersed as they cross through Earth's atmosphere. From early October to mid-November, the Earth passes by a space dust trail, which looks like bright and colourful streaks which light up the sky. The meteor shower peaks the night of October 21, 2025 and the morning of October 22, 2025. The viewers can watch it and enjoy this spectacular fall sky show.

The Origin of the Orionids

As Per Report ,The Orionid meteors are remnants of Halley's Comet debris. Each year, Earth goes through this rubbish. As these tiny grains of dust slam into the atmosphere, they burn up and produce the brilliant spears of light we refer to as meteors.

Peak Viewing and Tips

The Orionids will peak overnight on the night of Oct. 20–21, or possibly the night of Oct. 22–23. On dark and clear nights alike, you can expect to see anywhere from 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

To have the best view, look at the sky after midnight, when the meteor shower's radiant (the point from which they appear to come) is higher. Just make your eyes get used to the dark for 30 minutes at least. Do not stare directly at the radiant — look slightly away to see longer trails.

Both casual skywatchers and photographers can take in the Orionids. When taking pictures, you will want a wide-angle lens, a long-exposure time and a tripod. Some meteors may be visible, even with a basic camera or smartphone, if the skies are clear and you're patient.