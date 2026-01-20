Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Microwaves From LG, IFB and More

Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMI options on select models as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 14:00 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Microwaves From LG, IFB and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Shoppers can avail of coupon discounts on select models

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 started last week
  • The sale brought discounts on a large selection of kitchen appliances
  • Shoppers can get discounts on microwave ovens from LG, IFB and more
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 started last week with discounts on a large selection of mobile phones, tablets, smart devices, wearables, fashion products, laptops, and other electronics. The annual sale offers massive discounts on kitchen appliances from top brands, especially microwave ovens. Shoppers can avail of additional no-cost EMI options, coupon-based offers, and exchange discounts during the sale. Meanwhile, SBI Card users will get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases. 

Brands like IFB, Panasonic, and LG are selling their latest microwave ovens at reduced prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. For instance, IFB's 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 101 standard cook menus is listed for Rs. 14,990, instead of the original price of Rs. 20,390. Similarly, LG is offering its 32L Convection Microwave Oven with an auto-cook menu for Rs. 15,990, down from the actual price of Rs. 21,999.

On top of this general price cut, shoppers can also avail of a no-cost EMI option and coupon discounts on select models. Customers will also get a 10 percent instant discount while making a purchase using an SBI credit card and EMI transactions. The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible to get up to five percent cashback. 

Interested shippers can trade in their old kitchen appliances to receive an additional discount on the effective price. Amazon Pay UPI users and Amazon Prime subscribers will get additional discounts. 

Here is a curated list of the best deals on microwave ovens available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Readers can also check out our top picks on top-loading washing machines and printers. Also, have a look at the best deals on soundbars, TWS earphones and air conditioners.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Microwave Ovens

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
IFB 30L Convection 20,390 14,990 Rs. 20,390 Rs. 14,990 Buy Now
LG 28L Convection Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now
LG 32L Convection Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,990 Buy Now
Candy 19L Solo Rs. 8,500 Rs. 4,990 Buy Now
IFB 24L Solo Rs. 8,790 Rs. 6,890 Buy Now
Panasonic 20L Solo Rs. 7,490 Rs. 5,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day, Amazon, Amazon Sale 2026
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy

