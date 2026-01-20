Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 started last week with discounts on a large selection of mobile phones, tablets, smart devices, wearables, fashion products, laptops, and other electronics. The annual sale offers massive discounts on kitchen appliances from top brands, especially microwave ovens. Shoppers can avail of additional no-cost EMI options, coupon-based offers, and exchange discounts during the sale. Meanwhile, SBI Card users will get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases.

Brands like IFB, Panasonic, and LG are selling their latest microwave ovens at reduced prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. For instance, IFB's 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 101 standard cook menus is listed for Rs. 14,990, instead of the original price of Rs. 20,390. Similarly, LG is offering its 32L Convection Microwave Oven with an auto-cook menu for Rs. 15,990, down from the actual price of Rs. 21,999.

On top of this general price cut, shoppers can also avail of a no-cost EMI option and coupon discounts on select models. Customers will also get a 10 percent instant discount while making a purchase using an SBI credit card and EMI transactions. The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible to get up to five percent cashback.

Interested shippers can trade in their old kitchen appliances to receive an additional discount on the effective price. Amazon Pay UPI users and Amazon Prime subscribers will get additional discounts.

Here is a curated list of the best deals on microwave ovens available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Microwave Ovens

