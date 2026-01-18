Technology News
English Edition

Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals

New simulations suggest frozen hydrogen cyanide can form reactive, cobweb-like crystals in icy environments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2026 20:25 IST
Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals

Photo Credit: NASA

Hydrogen cyanide ice may have sparked reactions forming early life blocks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Toxic hydrogen cyanide (HCN) may have helped create life on Earth
  • HCN is very abundant in comets and in moons like Titan
  • More research is needed to confirm anything conclusively
Advertisement

Researchers at Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology report that toxic hydrogen cyanide (HCN) may have helped create the “seeds of life” on Earth. In computer models of cold environments, HCN freezes into solid crystals whose multi-faceted tips act as mini “cobweb” reactors. These icy facets are highly reactive, enabling chemical pathways not normally possible in such cold conditions. The researchers say these reactions could have started a cascade that gave rise to several building blocks of life.

Cobweb crystals drive unexpected reactions

According to the paper, the Chalmers team (Marco Capelletti, Hilda Sandström and Martin Rahm) modelled a stable HCN crystal as a 450-nanometre-long cylinder with a multifaceted gem-like tip. This shape matches cobweb-like structures seen in experiments.

The simulations identified two surface pathways that convert HCN into hydrogen isocyanide – a more reactive isomer – over minutes to days, depending on temperature. This suggests that even in icy settings, HCN could yield polymers, amino acids and nucleobases.

Implications for life and future tests

HCN is very abundant in comets and in moons like Titan, and the fact that it is found in HCN and in other molecules like it suggests that there may be a great deal more pre-biotic chemistry outside our own planet. Laboratory testing would involve grinding frozen crystals of HCN in a solution of water, increasing the surface area and testing for the presence of more complex organic molecules in sub-zero conditions. "While we may never be able to pinpoint exactly how life emerged, we can grasp how some components got formed," explains Rahm.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Earth, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Is Space Sticky? New Study Challenges Standard Dark Energy Theory
Wheel of Fortune India OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Akshay Kumar-Hosted Global Game Show

Related Stories

Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Action Drama
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Know the Best Deals on Tablets
  3. Sirai OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Courtroom Drama Online
  4. Bha Bha Ba is Now Streaming: Know All About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals
  2. Is Space Sticky? New Study Challenges Standard Dark Energy Theory
  3. Sirai OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Courtroom Drama Online
  4. Wheel of Fortune India OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Akshay Kumar-Hosted Global Game Show
  5. NASA Confirms Expedition 74 Will Continue ISS Work After Crew-11 Exit
  6. European Space Agency Hit by Cyberattacks, Hundreds of Gigabytes of Data Stolen by Hackers
  7. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Harish Shankar's Telugu Action Drama Film
  8. Bha Bha Ba is Now Streaming: All You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film
  9. World’s Biggest Alien Search Enters Final Stage With 100 Mystery Signals
  10. NASA Pulls Out Artemis II Rocket to Launch Pad Ahead of Historic Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »