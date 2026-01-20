Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has opened up fresh discounts on large home appliances, with air conditioners seeing strong interest as buyers prepare for the warmer months. The sale, which went live on January 16, features reduced prices on split ACs suited for rooms up to 150 square feet, focusing on efficient cooling, inverter technology, and smart features. Many of the listed models aim to deliver reliable performance while keeping power consumption in check. In addition to direct price cuts, the sale includes several brand-led and platform-wide offers. Prime members can also benefit from a cashback offer that provides a flat Rs. 250 back on purchases worth Rs. 2,500 or more, subject to terms and conditions. These offers are live for a limited period and can help buyers save more.

As part of the ongoing sale coverage, we have already shared deal roundups on top-loading washing machines from leading brands, highlighted offers on gaming accessories, speakers and soundbars, smartphone deals from iQOO, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and more, and a separate guide focusing on the best tablet deals available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

This feature includes air conditioners from brands such as Panasonic, Haier, Daikin, Carrier, Godrej, and Sharp. The selection covers Wi-Fi-enabled smart ACs, models with AI-driven climate control, and convertible cooling options.

Top AC Deals For Rooms Up to 150 Square Feet in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is currently listed at Rs. 43,490, down from its original price of Rs. 68,000, making it one of the biggest premium discounts in the sale. Haier's 1 Ton 5 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC has also received a steep price cut, dropping from Rs. 72,000 to Rs. 34,490, and is aimed at buyers looking for compact, energy-efficient cooling with smart features.

Daikin's 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is available for Rs. 33,490, reduced from Rs. 58,400, offering reliable cooling performance at a more accessible price point. Carrier is offering its 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC at Rs. 31,990 instead of Rs. 66,590.

Meanwhile, the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC is listed at Rs. 29,990, down from Rs. 45,990. Rounding off the deals, the Sharp 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible AC can be picked up for Rs. 27,990, compared to its marked MRP of Rs. 54,990.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 68,000 Rs. 43,490 Buy Now Haier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC Rs. 72,000 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 58,400 Rs. 33,490 Buy Now Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC Rs. 66,590 Rs. 31,990 Buy Now Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC Rs. 45,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now Sharp 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible AC Rs. 54,990 Rs. 27,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.