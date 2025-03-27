Technology News
English Edition

Apple Appoints Global Head for Its Retail Stores in Latest Management Shift

Apple’s retail network spans about 535 stores around the world.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg News | Updated: 27 March 2025 14:44 IST
Apple Appoints Global Head for Its Retail Stores in Latest Management Shift

Photo Credit: Apple

The move marks the second notable management change at Apple in recent days

Highlights
  • Trigub previously managed Apple locations in the Americas West region
  • Apple’s retail network has remained fairly stable since 2019
  • Deirdre O’Brien bas so far overseen Apple's retail store network
Advertisement

Apple is naming a global head of stores, a move meant to streamline management of its retail arm under senior executive Deirdre O'Brien, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

The company is promoting Vanessa Trigub to a new role as vice president of stores and retail operations globally, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes haven't been announced. She previously managed locations in the Americas West region, in addition to handling retail operations. Now she'll oversee the heads of retail for Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and the Americas East region. 

The promotion and new reporting structure gives Trigub more responsibility and simplifies the retail organization, which is overseen at the top by O'Brien. That executive, a longtime Apple veteran, returned last year to a role handling both retail and human-resource operations.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment. 

As part of the change, O'Brien will now have fewer direct reports. Instead of managing the retail executives for individual regions, she'll oversee Trigub and the vice presidents in charge of retail real estate, marketing and online sales. O'Brien is still reshuffling the HR organisation after the former chief people officer, Carol Surface, was pushed out of the company after less than two years in the role.

Trigub started at Apple as an intern right around the time the original iPhone went on sale and held a series of roles in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and retail operations. In 2023, she was elevated to a company vice president, taking over retail operations and the Americas West region. 

The leadership of Apple's retail network — which spans about 535 stores around the world — has remained fairly stable since O'Brien took over in 2019. Prior to her, the group was run by former Burberry Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Angela Ahrendts. Her predecessor, British executive John Browett, was forced out after six months in the job. 

People involved in the retail group believe that the company could be grooming Trigub as a possible heir to O'Brien, who has worked at Apple for more than three decades. The iPhone maker has increasingly discussed succession plans internally in recent years, with many of its top executives reaching retirement age.

The move marks the second notable management change at Apple in recent days. Last week, the company formalised a plan to strip Siri from AI chief John Giannandrea and put Vision Pro creator Mike Rockwell in charge of the voice assistant, Bloomberg News reported.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Vanessa Trigub, Chief of Retail Stores, Apple Store
OpenAI Adds Image Generation Capability to GPT-4o, Can Render Text and Offers Prompt-Based Editing

Related Stories

Apple Appoints Global Head for Its Retail Stores in Latest Management Shift
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50X 5G With Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  2. Apple iPhone 16e Review: When You Just Need an iPhone
  3. Nothing's Essential Space Feature Might Soon Require a Subcription
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Spotted Online; Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaked Renders Suggest Three Titanium Colourways
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chipsets
  7. Google Play Store Blocks 17 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges in South Korea
  8. Airtel Launches IPTV Services With Bundled OTT Apps in India
  9. Why Google Is Reportedly Preparing to Develop Its Android OS in Private
  10. Vivo Y39 5G Launches in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Introduces Two New Reasoning Agents in 365 Copilot, Launches Autonomous Agents in Copilot Studio
  2. Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Alongside Poco F7 Pro: Price, Specifications
  3. The Witcher 4 Will Not Release Before 2027, CD Projekt Red Says
  4. Samsung Handheld Gaming Device With Foldable Display Spotted in Design Patent
  5. Vivo Y39 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Play Store Blocks 17 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges in South Korea, Apple May Follow
  7. Alibaba Qwen 2.5 Omni AI Model With Real-Time Speech Generation Released
  8. Canon PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V for Video Creators Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone 17 Series to Reportedly Get 8K Video Recording Support
  10. Infinix Note 50X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »