16th-Century Royal Burial Treasures Found in Lithuania’s Vilnius Cathedral

Rare 16th-century royal regalia, hidden since WWII, discovered in Vilnius Cathedral crypt

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 22:16 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

16th-century royal regalia uncovered in Lithuania's Vilnius Cathedral.

Highlights
  • 16th-century royal regalia unearthed in Vilnius Cathedral crypt
  • Artefacts include crowns, rings, chains, and burial ornaments
  • Treasures belonged to Alexander Jagiellon and two queens
A remarkable discovery has been made in Lithuania's Vilnius Cathedral, where 16th-century royal burial regalia were recovered after being concealed for nearly a century. The artefacts, including crowns, rings, chains, a sceptre, and coffin plaques, had been hidden in a crypt at the start of World War II. These treasures, once belonging to significant figures from the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Kingdom of Poland, provide insight into the era's historical and cultural importance.

Discovery Details and Historical Context

According to a press release from the Vilnius Archdiocese, as reported by Live Science, the regalia were discovered on December 16, 2024, by a team of experts using an endoscopic camera to examine the cathedral's underground chambers. The items, originally unearthed during restoration work in 1931 after a flood exposed royal sarcophagi, were hidden in 1939 for safekeeping. They include burial ornaments tied to Alexander Jagiellon, Grand Duke of Lithuania and King of Poland, along with two queens, Elisabeth of Austria and Barbara Radziwiłł.

These families played a crucial role during the Polish Renaissance. Mykolas Sotincenka, communications coordinator for the Vilnius Archdiocese, noted that these artefacts are significant due to the scarcity of authentic items from this period in Lithuania's history.

Significance of the Regalia

Archbishop Gintaras Grušas described the regalia as "priceless historical treasures" and "exemplary works of goldsmithing and jewellery craftsmanship." A newspaper from September 1939 was found wrapped around the artefacts, confirming their concealment during wartime. Rita Pauliukevičiūtė, director of the Vilnius Church Heritage Museum, highlighted that these symbols underscore the historical strength of Lithuania's roots. Documentation and restoration efforts are underway, and the regalia are expected to be displayed to the public later this year.

 

Further reading: Lithuania, Vilnius Cathedral, 16th Century, Royal Regalia, Historical Artefacts
