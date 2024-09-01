Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Uncover Invisible Ambipolar Electric Field Around Earth for First Time, New Study Reveals

Scientists Uncover Invisible Ambipolar Electric Field Around Earth for First Time, New Study Reveals

Scientists have measured the ambipolar electric field surrounding Earth, revealing its effects on atmospheric particles and polar wind.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 September 2024 14:54 IST
Scientists Uncover Invisible Ambipolar Electric Field Around Earth for First Time, New Study Reveals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NASA

Earth as photographed from the International Space Station in 2003.

Highlights
  • Ambipolar field detected around Earth for the first time
  • Field affects atmospheric particles and polar wind
  • Findings open new research avenues in planetary science
Advertisement

For the first time, scientists have successfully detected and measured an invisible electric field enveloping Earth. This field, known as the ambipolar field, was first theorised over 60 years ago and its discovery marks a significant advancement in our understanding of Earth's atmospheric dynamics. Glyn Collinson, an astronomer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, and his team have achieved this breakthrough, opening new avenues for studying how such fields influence planetary atmospheres and potentially shape other celestial bodies.

Understanding the Ambipolar Field

The ambipolar field was hypothesised to exist around 250 kilometres (155 miles) above Earth's surface, within the ionosphere—a region of the atmosphere ionised by solar and ultraviolet radiation. This field emerges because of the interaction between negatively charged electrons and positively charged ions. When ultraviolet rays ionise atmospheric atoms, they create a mix of free electrons and ions. The ambipolar field acts to balance these particles, with electrons attempting to escape into space and ions pulling back towards Earth, creating a stabilising force.

How the Field Was Detected

The field was detected by the Endurance rocket, which was launched in May 2022. The rocket ascended to an altitude of 768.03 kilometres (477.23 miles) before returning to Earth with valuable data. The mission aimed to measure the faint electric potential changes associated with the ambipolar field. Despite the field's weak strength, only a 0.55-volt change was detected, comparable to the charge of a watch battery. This minute measurement was sufficient to confirm the presence of the ambipolar field and its effects on the polar wind.

Significance of the Discovery

The ambipolar field plays a crucial role in regulating the atmosphere's density and composition. It helps to control the altitude at which ions escape into space, impacting the overall atmospheric structure. The detection of this field provides insight into how Earth's atmosphere maintains charge neutrality and how particles are transported away from the planet. It also affects the polar wind—an outflow of particles from the Earth's atmosphere observed at the poles.

Implications for Future Research

While the immediate findings are promising, this discovery is just the beginning. The ambipolar field's broader implications are still being explored. Researchers are keen to understand how long this field has been present, how it influences atmospheric evolution, and its potential impact on life on Earth. Glyn Collinson highlights that measuring this field allows scientists to pose new questions about Earth's atmospheric processes and planetary science more broadly.

With this breakthrough, scientists can now delve deeper into the fundamental mechanisms that govern Earth's atmosphere and potentially apply these insights to other planets with atmospheres. The ambipolar field's discovery represents a significant step in planetary science, paving the way for future exploration and understanding of the forces shaping our world.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ambipolar field, Earth’s atmosphere, Space Research, Ionosphere, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
Scientists Uncover Invisible Ambipolar Electric Field Around Earth for First Time, New Study Reveals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked
  2. OnePlus 13 Might Launch in China as Early as October, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Uncover Invisible Ambipolar Electric Field Around Earth for First Time, New Study Reveals
  2. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Adjusts Crew Ahead of September Launch
  3. Here's How AI is Helping Astronomers to Understand Universe's Fundamental Parameters
  4. Woolly Mammoth Comeback? Science Might Revive Extinct Species by 2028
  5. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  6. Amazon Turns to Anthropic's Claude for Alexa AI Revamp
  7. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Arrive in China as Early as October
  8. NCLT Approves Merger of Viacom 18, Star India After CCI Nod
  9. TN Government to Set Up Tamil Nadu AI Labs in Chennai; Partners With Google to Explore AI Initiatives
  10. Redmi 14C With 6.88-Inch LCD Screen, MediaTek Helio G81 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »