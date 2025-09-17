Buyers can find discounts on ACs from Carrier, Hitachi, and more brands
The Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins on September 23
There's a 10 percent instant cashback on select bank card transactions
Advertisement
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins on September 23 for all users in India. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has already teased some great offers and lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories. If you plan to upgrade your existing home appliances ahead of the upcoming festive season, the Amazon sale can be a great avenue for purchasing products. ACs from top brands such as Carrier, LG, Sharp, and Voltas are expected to be available at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Here, we have listed the best deals on ACs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.
For example, the Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC has a list price of Rs. 79,990. During the Amazon sale, customers can purchase it for an effective sale price of Rs. 41,990.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on ACs
Apart from direct price cuts, eligible customers can also avail of additional benefits such as exchange deals and bank offers. Customers should note that SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount to purchase an item at a lower effective price during the ongoing Amazon sale. They can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options on certain payment options if they do not wish to pay the full price of the AC upfront.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More