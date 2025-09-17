Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on ACs from Carrier, Hitachi, LG, and More Brands Revealed Ahead of Sale

Customers can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 September 2025 15:29 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on ACs from Carrier, Hitachi, LG, and More Brands Revealed Ahead of Sale

Photo Credit: LG

Amazon Sale 2025: Buyers can get the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC with a discount

Highlights
  • Buyers can find discounts on ACs from Carrier, Hitachi, and more brands
  • The Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins on September 23
  • There's a 10 percent instant cashback on select bank card transactions
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins on September 23 for all users in India. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has already teased some great offers and lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories. If you plan to upgrade your existing home appliances ahead of the upcoming festive season, the Amazon sale can be a great avenue for purchasing products. ACs from top brands such as Carrier, LG, Sharp, and Voltas are expected to be available at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Here, we have listed the best deals on ACs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

For example, the Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC has a list price of Rs. 79,990. During the Amazon sale, customers can purchase it for an effective sale price of Rs. 41,990.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on ACs

Apart from direct price cuts, eligible customers can also avail of additional benefits such as exchange deals and bank offers. Customers should note that SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount to purchase an item at a lower effective price during the ongoing Amazon sale. They can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options on certain payment options if they do not wish to pay the full price of the AC upfront.

Lastly, the e-commerce giant will also offer exchange offers and coupon-based discounts once the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 85,990 Rs. 45,490 Buy Here
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 68,790 Rs. 35,990 Buy Here
Sharp 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 55,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Here
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 75,850 Rs. 44,990 Buy Here
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 45,900 Rs. 32,490 Buy Here
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 79,990 Rs. 41,990 Buy Here

However, do note that the offers are subject to terms and conditions. The effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Amazon Sale, AC
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More

