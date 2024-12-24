SpaceX Calls off Falcon 9 Launch of Four MicroGEO Satellites at Last Second

SpaceX's highly anticipated launch of four "MicroGEO" communications satellites was called off at the final second on December 21. A Falcon 9 rocket, prepared for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at midnight EST (0500 GMT), faced an abrupt halt as its engines ignited. The reason for the mission's suspension remains undisclosed, with the company yet to confirm a rescheduled launch date.

As per a report by Space.com, an initial statement by SpaceX indicated an attempt to relaunch on December 22, which was later reconsidered following detailed inspections of the rocket.The event marked an unexpected delay for a mission designed to deploy Astranis' advanced satellites, highlighting the complexities inherent in space missions.

Mission Overview and Satellite Objectives

The satellites onboard were developed by Astranis, a San Francisco-based firm aiming to expand its satellite portfolio. Two satellites will serve Anuvu, a Colorado-based provider of in-flight connectivity for travellers. Another is destined for operations in the Philippines, while the fourth, named UtilitySat, will cater to diverse customers over its operational lifespan.

John Gedmark, Chief Executive Officer of Astranis, underscored the importance of this mission, in a statement, describing it as a pivotal step in expanding their satellite operations. He stated that the launch was to demonstrate the capability of deploying multiple satellites simultaneously, a milestone for the company.

Planned Deployment and Falcon 9 Reusability

Once launched, the Falcon 9's upper stage was expected to place the satellites in geosynchronous transfer orbit approximately 35 minutes after liftoff. Meanwhile, the rocket's first stage was scheduled to land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” marking its 17th flight. Astranis' mission, titled “From One to Many,” reflects its ambition to expand geostationary broadband services. The next launch schedule is pending confirmation, as per the report.