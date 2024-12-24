Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Calls off Falcon 9 Launch of Four MicroGEO Satellites at Last Second

SpaceX called off the launch of four MicroGEO satellites after engine ignition at T-0 seconds.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2024 15:00 IST
SpaceX Calls off Falcon 9 Launch of Four MicroGEO Satellites at Last Second

Photo Credit: SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ignites each its engines just as an abort

Highlights
  • SpaceX halts Falcon 9 launch at T-0 seconds on Dec. 21
  • MicroGEO satellites designed to provide global communications
  • Astranis and SpaceX work on rescheduling the mission
Advertisement

SpaceX's highly anticipated launch of four "MicroGEO" communications satellites was called off at the final second on December 21. A Falcon 9 rocket, prepared for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at midnight EST (0500 GMT), faced an abrupt halt as its engines ignited. The reason for the mission's suspension remains undisclosed, with the company yet to confirm a rescheduled launch date.

As per a report by Space.com, an initial statement by SpaceX indicated an attempt to relaunch on December 22, which was later reconsidered following detailed inspections of the rocket.The event marked an unexpected delay for a mission designed to deploy Astranis' advanced satellites, highlighting the complexities inherent in space missions.

Mission Overview and Satellite Objectives

The satellites onboard were developed by Astranis, a San Francisco-based firm aiming to expand its satellite portfolio. Two satellites will serve Anuvu, a Colorado-based provider of in-flight connectivity for travellers. Another is destined for operations in the Philippines, while the fourth, named UtilitySat, will cater to diverse customers over its operational lifespan.

John Gedmark, Chief Executive Officer of Astranis, underscored the importance of this mission, in a statement, describing it as a pivotal step in expanding their satellite operations. He stated that the launch was to demonstrate the capability of deploying multiple satellites simultaneously, a milestone for the company.

Planned Deployment and Falcon 9 Reusability

Once launched, the Falcon 9's upper stage was expected to place the satellites in geosynchronous transfer orbit approximately 35 minutes after liftoff. Meanwhile, the rocket's first stage was scheduled to land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” marking its 17th flight. Astranis' mission, titled “From One to Many,” reflects its ambition to expand geostationary broadband services. The next launch schedule is pending confirmation, as per the report.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, MicroGEO Satellites, Satellite Launch, Astranis
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA's Dawn Mission Unveils Insights into Vesta’s Mysterious Gullies Using Lab Simulations
Projectors Cannot Replace Smart TVs, Says SPPL's Founder Avneet Singh Marwah

Related Stories

SpaceX Calls off Falcon 9 Launch of Four MicroGEO Satellites at Last Second
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones of 2024
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Vivo Y29 5G With 5,500mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Oppo A5 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch, Design, Colour Options Confirmed
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Series May Borrow This DSLR-Like Camera Feature
  7. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  8. Samsung Scales Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y29 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. SpaceX Calls off Falcon 9 Launch of Four MicroGEO Satellites at Last Second
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get Telephoto Camera, Phone 3a Plus May Carry Periscope Zoom Sensor
  4. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU Leaks Ahead of CES 2025
  5. Samsung Scaling Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Design, Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  7. India’s Need for Pro-Crypto Banking, Roadmap for Base: Interview with Coinbase’s Jessse Pollak
  8. NASA's Dawn Mission Unveils Insights into Vesta’s Mysterious Gullies Using Lab Simulations
  9. MediaTek Announces Optimisation of Microsoft’s Phi-3.5 AI Models on Dimensity Chipsets
  10. TRAI Mandates Telecom Operators to Offer Specialised Voice and SMS Packs, Benefitting Consumers in Rural Areas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »