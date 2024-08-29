Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Grounded for Failing Earth Landing After Routine Starlink Mission

Though no satellites or people were endangered during Wednesday's flight, the landing failure indicated something in the rocket went wrong.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 August 2024 13:35 IST
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Grounded for Failing Earth Landing After Routine Starlink Mission

Photo Credit: Reuters

SpaceX has built a sizable fleet of reusable Falcon boosters since 2010

Highlights
  • This is SpaceX's second grounding this year
  • Falcon 9's reusable first stage booster toppled into the ocean
  • No public injuries or public property damage have been reported
Advertisement

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket has been grounded after failing an attempt to land back on Earth during a routine Starlink mission, forcing the company's second grounding this year.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 successfully launched a batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit early on Wednesday morning from Florida. The rocket's reusable first stage booster returned to Earth and attempted to land on a sea-faring barge as usual, but toppled into the ocean after a fiery touchdown, a SpaceX live stream showed.

"The incident involved the failure of the Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation," an FAA spokesperson said.

Groundings of Falcon 9, a rocket that much of the Western world relies on to put satellites and humans in space, are rare. The rocket was last grounded in July for the first time since 2016, following a second-stage failure in space that doomed a batch of Starlink satellites.

Though no satellites or people were endangered during Wednesday's flight, the landing failure indicated something in the rocket went wrong that the FAA tends to believe could pose a greater risk in future missions if not thoroughly investigated.

The rocket's grounding could delay the launch of SpaceX's high-profile Polaris Dawn mission with four private astronauts who are poised to attempt the first private spacewalk. The Polaris mission had been expected to launch this week but was delayed by a launchpad hitch, and then again over bad weather.

After the July grounding, SpaceX returned Falcon 9 to flight 15 days later, after the FAA granted the company's request for an expedited return to flight.

Falcon 9 is also due to launch two NASA astronauts in late September on a Crew Dragon spacecraft that will bring home next year the two astronauts who have been stuck on the International Space Station after riding Boeing's troubled Starliner spacecraft.

NASA regulates Falcon 9 for its own missions. It was not immediately clear how the rocket's latest grounding will affect that NASA mission. The US space agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SpaceX has built a sizable fleet of reusable Falcon boosters since the rocket's first launch in 2010 that has allowed the company to vastly outpace its rivals in launch frequency. The individual booster that failed on Wednesday was on its 23rd flight, SpaceX wrote on X.

"After a successful ascent, Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship," SpaceX said, referring to the large ship the booster was supposed to land on.

Another Starlink mission was poised for launch shortly after Wednesday's flight, from SpaceX's other launch site in southern California, but the company called that mission off after the landing failure.

The FAA regulates private rockets and launch site safety to the extent they impact the safety of the uninvolved public. The agency on Wednesday required SpaceX to open an investigation that the FAA will oversee.

"A return to flight of the Falcon 9 booster rocket is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the anomaly does not affect public safety," the FAA said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Elon Musk, Starlink, ISS
French Authorities Charge Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in Probe Into Organised Crime on App
Apple Intelligence AI-Powered Clean Up Feature Reportedly Labels Edited Images

Related Stories

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Grounded for Failing Earth Landing After Routine Starlink Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  2. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Announced
  3. Realme 13 5G Series With 80W Fast Charging Debuts in India: See Prices, Offers
  4. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Debut in This New 'Desert Titanium' Colour
  7. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Review: An Excellent 15-Inch Laptop
  8. Realme Buds T01 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: See Price
  9. OTT Releases This Week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and More
  10. Redmi Buds 5C Review: Reliable and Affordable
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Scam Sites Impersonating Crypto Firm Mudrex
  2. Instagram Creator Lab Launched in India; Company Rolls Out New Story Features, Birthday Notes
  3. Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Reportedly Surfaces on DEKRA Certification Site
  4. Oppo Tri-Fold Smartphone Concept Reportedly Showcased by Company Official
  5. Realme Buds T01 TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway
  7. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioHome App, JioTV+, JioPhonecall AI, and More
  8. Scientists Capture First Detailed Images of North Star Polaris’ Surface Revealing Spots
  9. Human Brains Can Resist Decay for Up to 12,000 Years, Reveals Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »