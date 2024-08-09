Technology News
English Edition
  SpaceX Crew 9 Astronaut Launch Reportedly Delayed to September 24: Here's Everything You Need to Know

SpaceX Crew-9 Astronaut Launch Reportedly Delayed to September 24: Here's Everything You Need to Know

SpaceX’s Crew-9 launch has been postponed to September 24 to allow NASA and Boeing to resolve issues with the Starliner spacecraft.

Updated: 9 August 2024 11:18 IST
SpaceX Crew-9 Astronaut Launch Reportedly Delayed to September 24: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Space.com

Highlights
  • SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission delayed to Sept 24 due to Boeing Starliner issues
  • The delay gives NASA time to finalize return plans for Boeing Crew Flight
  • The Crew-9 mission will carry NASA astronauts Cardman, Hague, Wilson, and
SpaceX's highly anticipated Crew-9 astronaut mission has been delayed to September 24, 2024, due to ongoing technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Originally scheduled to lift off on August 18, the Crew-9 launch has been pushed back to allow NASA more time to resolve challenges related to the Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) currently docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The delay comes as NASA and Boeing work to address problems encountered by the Starliner capsule, which launched on June 5 carrying NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore to the ISS. The spacecraft was initially set for a weeklong stay in orbit but has remained docked due to several technical issues, including the failure of five of its 28 reaction control system thrusters. These thrusters are crucial for the spacecraft's manoeuvring capabilities, and their failure has prompted extended evaluations to ensure the safe return of the astronauts to Earth.

"This adjustment allows more time for mission managers to finalize return planning for the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test currently docked to the orbiting laboratory," NASA stated in an update on August 6. The CFT mission is Boeing's first-ever astronaut mission with the Starliner capsule, and its success is critical for the future of Boeing's commercial crew program.

The Crew-9 mission will transport a diverse team of astronauts to the ISS, including NASA's Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, Stephanie Wilson, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexsandr Gorbunov. As part of SpaceX's ninth operational crewed flight to the ISS for NASA, the Crew-9 mission is crucial for maintaining the continuous human presence on the space station.

Meanwhile, NASA's Crew-8 mission is preparing to return to Earth after a six-month stint on the ISS. The Crew-8 astronauts, who arrived in early March, have been conducting a variety of scientific experiments and maintenance tasks as part of their mission.

The delay of Crew-9 underscores the complex nature of space exploration, where meticulous planning and safety are paramount. 

Comments

Further reading: SpaceX, Crew9, NASA, BoeingStarliner, ISS
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX Crew-9 Astronaut Launch Reportedly Delayed to September 24: Here's Everything You Need to Know
