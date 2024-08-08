Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Amazon Freedom Festival sale will conclude on August 11.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2024 14:54 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Photo Credit: Asus

During Amazon Freedom Festival sale, buyers can find a range of electronic items at discounted rates

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival started at noon on August 6
  • The sale offers discounts on a wide range of electronic items
  • HP Victus Gaming can be purchased for just Rs. 79,990
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has now entered its third day in India. It brings an exciting opportunity for prospective buyers to get their hands on a wide range of electronic items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and home appliances. Kicked off on August 6 at noon for everyone, the sale will conclude on August 11, giving customers ample time to purchase their preferred gadgets. After curating a list of the best offers on smartphones, laptops and other electronics, we bring you a compilation of the top deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000.

In addition to discounts, prospective buyers can also avail of other offers such as no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on a wide range of gaming laptops. Moreover, buyers with SBI cards or those who avail of EMI transactions can take advantage of an instant discount of up to 10 percent up to Rs. 3,000.

If you've been eyeing a gaming laptop to start your adventures into the world of fantasy and action, a great deal is currently live on the HP Victus Gaming Laptop. Equipped with features such as an Intel Core i7 13th generation processor and Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, it can be purchased for Rs. 79,990 against its listed MRP of Rs. 99,382. This, and more deals are up for grabs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Product MRP Deal Price
Lenovo LOQ i5 Gaming Laptop Rs. 95,890 Rs. 66,490
Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop Rs. 83,990 Rs. 67,990
Dell G15 i5 Gaming Laptop Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 73,990
HP Victus Gaming Laptop Rs. 99,382 Rs. 79,990
MSI Thin 15 Gaming Laptop Rs. 89,990 Rs. 72,990
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop Rs. 87,999 Rs. 65,999
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000
