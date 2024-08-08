Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has now entered its third day in India. It brings an exciting opportunity for prospective buyers to get their hands on a wide range of electronic items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and home appliances. Kicked off on August 6 at noon for everyone, the sale will conclude on August 11, giving customers ample time to purchase their preferred gadgets. After curating a list of the best offers on smartphones, laptops and other electronics, we bring you a compilation of the top deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000.

In addition to discounts, prospective buyers can also avail of other offers such as no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on a wide range of gaming laptops. Moreover, buyers with SBI cards or those who avail of EMI transactions can take advantage of an instant discount of up to 10 percent up to Rs. 3,000.

If you've been eyeing a gaming laptop to start your adventures into the world of fantasy and action, a great deal is currently live on the HP Victus Gaming Laptop. Equipped with features such as an Intel Core i7 13th generation processor and Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, it can be purchased for Rs. 79,990 against its listed MRP of Rs. 99,382. This, and more deals are up for grabs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.