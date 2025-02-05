Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion Raises Concerns Over Air Pollution

Scientists estimate SpaceX’s Starship Flight 7 explosion may have released harmful metal oxides and nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 February 2025 21:00 IST
SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion Raises Concerns Over Air Pollution

Photo Credit: X/ Elon Musk

SpaceX’s Starship Flight 7 explosion raises expert concerns over environmental impact

Highlights
  • SpaceX Starship Flight 7 exploded at 90 miles, scattering debris
  • Scientists estimate 45.5 metric tons of metal oxides were released
  • Concerns grow over nitrogen oxides' effect on the ozone layer
Advertisement

The explosion of SpaceX's Starship Flight 7 in mid-January has sparked discussions among experts about its potential environmental impact. The upper stage of the rocket, which weighed approximately 85 tons without fuel, exploded at an altitude of around 90 miles (146 kilometres). Fragments of the disintegrated spacecraft were reported to have fallen over the Caribbean. Preliminary estimates suggest that the event may have generated significant quantities of metal oxides and nitrogen oxides, pollutants known for their effects on Earth's ozone layer and atmospheric composition. Scientists are evaluating the extent of contamination left in the upper atmosphere due to the mishap.

Estimates of Emissions from the Explosion

As reported by space.com, according to a preliminary assessment by University College London atmospheric chemistry researcher Connor Barker, approximately 45.5 metric tons of metal oxides and 40 metric tons of nitrogen oxides may have been released into the atmosphere during the incident. Barker noted to space.com over an email that the amount of metal pollution potentially generated was roughly a third of the annual influx of meteorite material into the Earth's atmosphere. The figures remain rough estimates rather than definitive calculations of the environmental impact.

Potential Risks to the Atmosphere

Space debris expert Jonathan McDowell stated to Space.com that “many tons” of the spacecraft's remains likely splashed into the ocean, reducing the potential airborne pollution. Unlike many satellites and traditional rocket stages made from aluminium, Starship's stainless steel composition limits the production of aluminium oxides, which are known to impact the ozone layer and atmospheric reflectivity.

With the increasing frequency of satellite re-entries and rocket launches, scientists are raising concerns about the cumulative impact of these pollutants. Research suggests that nitrogen oxides and metal particulates accumulating in the mesosphere and upper stratosphere could affect climate patterns and slow ozone layer recovery.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, rocket explosion, atmospheric pollution, space debris, nitrogen oxides, ozone layer, spaceflight, Elon Musk, satellite re-entry
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI Introduces Deep Research in ChatGPT, an AI Agent That Can Conduct Multi-Step Research
The Sims 1 and 2 Re-Released on PC, Legacy Collection Includes All Expansions

Related Stories

SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion Raises Concerns Over Air Pollution
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  3. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Launch Imminent asÂ SupportÂ Pages Go Live
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  5. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  6. Apple Rolls Out Invites App for iPhone for Creating Custom Invitations
  7. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design to Launch Globally on This Date
  8. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion Raises Concerns Over Air Pollution
  2. Apple Reportedly Begins Production of M5 Chips Expected to Power Upcoming iPad Pro, Mac Models
  3. New Method Controls Synchronisation in Spin Hall Nano-Oscillators Using Spin Waves
  4. Google Photos for Android Gets New Grid Customisations to Reduce Clutter
  5. UAE Government Partners Shiba Inu to Bring Web3 Technology to Public Sector Services
  6. Japan’s First Space Launch of 2025 Sends Michibiki 6 Navigation Satellite into Orbit
  7. WazirX Tells Creditors to Approve Restructuring Scheme or Wait Till 2030 for Refunds
  8. Italy's Regulator Blocks Chinese AI App DeepSeek on Data Protection
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Finally Confirmed; Coming Later This Month
  10. Google Updates AI Principles, Ditches Commitment to Not Use AI for Weapons and Surveillance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »