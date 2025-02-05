SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion Raises Concerns Over Air Pollution

The explosion of SpaceX's Starship Flight 7 in mid-January has sparked discussions among experts about its potential environmental impact. The upper stage of the rocket, which weighed approximately 85 tons without fuel, exploded at an altitude of around 90 miles (146 kilometres). Fragments of the disintegrated spacecraft were reported to have fallen over the Caribbean. Preliminary estimates suggest that the event may have generated significant quantities of metal oxides and nitrogen oxides, pollutants known for their effects on Earth's ozone layer and atmospheric composition. Scientists are evaluating the extent of contamination left in the upper atmosphere due to the mishap.

Estimates of Emissions from the Explosion

As reported by space.com, according to a preliminary assessment by University College London atmospheric chemistry researcher Connor Barker, approximately 45.5 metric tons of metal oxides and 40 metric tons of nitrogen oxides may have been released into the atmosphere during the incident. Barker noted to space.com over an email that the amount of metal pollution potentially generated was roughly a third of the annual influx of meteorite material into the Earth's atmosphere. The figures remain rough estimates rather than definitive calculations of the environmental impact.

Potential Risks to the Atmosphere

Space debris expert Jonathan McDowell stated to Space.com that “many tons” of the spacecraft's remains likely splashed into the ocean, reducing the potential airborne pollution. Unlike many satellites and traditional rocket stages made from aluminium, Starship's stainless steel composition limits the production of aluminium oxides, which are known to impact the ozone layer and atmospheric reflectivity.

With the increasing frequency of satellite re-entries and rocket launches, scientists are raising concerns about the cumulative impact of these pollutants. Research suggests that nitrogen oxides and metal particulates accumulating in the mesosphere and upper stratosphere could affect climate patterns and slow ozone layer recovery.