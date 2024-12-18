Technology News
World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia

Researchers at the University of Bristol develop the first nuclear-powered diamond battery

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 19:00 IST
World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia

Photo Credit: University of Bristol

The diamond battery converts radiation into power, like solar cells convert photons to electricity

Highlights
  • First nuclear-powered diamond battery lasts thousands of years
  • Carbon-14 technology powers devices without maintenance
  • Ideal for space, deep-sea, and medical device applications
The world's first nuclear-powered battery, capable of lasting thousands of years, has been developed by researchers at the University of Bristol in the U.K., as per reports. Carbon-14, a radioactive isotope with a half-life of 5,730 years, is embedded within a diamond-based structure to generate electricity. The battery requires no motion or maintenance to produce energy, unlike conventional power sources.n Fast-moving electrons emitted during radioactive decay are harvested to produce energy. The synthetic diamond structure captures the radiation, similar to how solar cells convert photons into electricity.

How the Nuclear-Diamond Battery Works

Reports confirm that carbon-14 emits short-range radiation, which is safely contained within the diamond casing. The radiation does not escape, ensuring the battery's safety for practical applications. In statements provided to media sources, Professor Neil Fox, a materials expert for energy at the University of Bristol, said that diamond is the hardest substance known to man and there is nothing we could use that could offer more protection.

Carbon-14 and Its Source

Reports indicate that the carbon-14 used in the battery is sourced from graphite blocks in nuclear reactors, where the isotope accumulates on the surface. A single gram of carbon-14 embedded in the diamond structure generates approximately 15 joules of energy per day. While standard AA batteries deliver more energy initially, they are exhausted quickly in comparison to the long-lasting nuclear-diamond battery.

Potential Applications

Sources report that the battery could power devices requiring low energy for extended periods. Applications include pacemakers, X-ray machines, and tracking systems. Its durability and resistance to maintenance make it ideal for hazardous environments, such as deep-sea operations and space exploration. The battery's longevity ensures devices can function for millennia, significantly reducing the frequency of replacements.

 

