Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones From Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is about to end. However, before it concludes, you can buy smartphones at relatively low prices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 17:35 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones From Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (pictured) at a lower price

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 will end on August 7
  • Amazon is also offering instant discounts with credit cards
  • You can buy a new speaker for a discount of up to Rs. 18,000
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 will end on August 7. During the eight-day sale event, people can grab the best deals on various electronics, like refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theatres, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, desktops, cameras, and their accessories. The sale event started at on July 31, with several discounts, deals, and offers on products across a wide range of categories.

Before the sale ends, interested customers who are looking to purchase a new smartphone or upgrade their current phone can grab one at a relatively discounted price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Moreover, you can avail of additional cashback offers. You can also opt for no-cost EMI offers if you don't wish to pay the full price in one go.

Buyers with an SBI credit card can get an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 1,250, on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Amazon is also giving instant discounts ranging between Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Read on for a list of the best deals on smartphones from several reputed brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Realme, and more that you can buy, whether you have a Prime membership or not, before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends on August 7.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Deals on Smartphones

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,998 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 17,149 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Lava Blaze Dragon Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 24,998 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M05 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,249 Buy Now
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best End of Season Discounts on Air Conditioners

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones From Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and More
