Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 will end on August 7. During the eight-day sale event, people can grab the best deals on various electronics, like refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theatres, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, desktops, cameras, and their accessories. The sale event started at on July 31, with several discounts, deals, and offers on products across a wide range of categories.

Before the sale ends, interested customers who are looking to purchase a new smartphone or upgrade their current phone can grab one at a relatively discounted price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Moreover, you can avail of additional cashback offers. You can also opt for no-cost EMI offers if you don't wish to pay the full price in one go.

Buyers with an SBI credit card can get an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 1,250, on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Amazon is also giving instant discounts ranging between Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Read on for a list of the best deals on smartphones from several reputed brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Realme, and more that you can buy, whether you have a Prime membership or not, before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends on August 7.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Deals on Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.