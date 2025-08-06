Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best End of Season Discounts on Air Conditioners

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, buyers can purchase air conditioners from brands such as LG, Godrej, and Hitachi.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 16:31 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best End of Season Discounts on Air Conditioners

Photo Credit: Godrej

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Users can also opt for no-cost EMI payment method

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31
  • Amazon is ending the sale on Thursday, August 7
  • Shoppers can avail of another 10 percent discount with SBI credit cards
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has entered its seventh day after starting on July 31. The e-commerce giant's annual Indian Independence Day-focused sale offers a wide range of products with lucrative discounts, including smartphones, smartwatches, speakers, earphones, headphones, power banks, tablets, laptops, as well as a variety of home appliances. If you're in the market for a new air conditioner (AC), you can find discounts and related deals on air conditioners from brands such as LG, Godrej, Hitachi, Lloyd, and Carrier.

During the sale, shoppers will find platform-based direct discounts on products. But if you want to bring the effective price lower, you can take advantage of additional deals currently live on Amazon. The platform is offering an additional discount of 10 percent when transacting with SBI bank credit cards. Alternatively, those making purchases with the ICICI Amazon Pay credit card will get a five percent cashback on each transaction.

Some product listings also mention exchange offers, which allow users to exchange an older existing device and get an additional discount on their purchases. Notably, the exchange value is decided by Amazon based on factors such as the brand, price of the device, how old it is, if it has any damage, and more. To manage your finances better, you can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment method.

In this article, we have curated a list of the best deals on air conditioners available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Alternatively, if you're planning to buy a new laptop under Rs. 50,000, you can find relevant deals here. If you're in the market for a smartphone upgrade, you can check our list here to learn more about the biggest discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

Model List Price (M.R.P.) Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG 1 Ton 4 Star Rs. 71,990 Rs. 34,990 Buy here
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 76,090 Rs. 42,988 Buy here
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 45,900 Rs. 32,990 Buy here
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 75,850 Rs. 44,389 Buy here
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy here
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 62,290 Rs. 31,980 Buy here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, Amazon sale, Amazon, LG, Godrej, Hitachi, Lloyd, Carrier
