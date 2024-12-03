Technology News
English Edition

World's 2nd Fastest Supercomputer Simulates Universe’s Largest Evolution Model

The Frontier supercomputer has conducted the largest simulation of the universe, aiding cosmological research efforts

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 December 2024 16:19 IST
World's 2nd Fastest Supercomputer Simulates Universe’s Largest Evolution Model

Photo Credit: Argonne National Laboratory/U.S Dept of Energy

The evolution of a massive cluster of galaxies across billions of years in an expanding universe.

Highlights
  • Frontier models largest-ever universe simulation for cosmology
  • Cosmological hydrodynamics tested using advanced HACC code
  • Frontier achieves groundbreaking realism in universe evolution models
Advertisement

he world's second-fastest supercomputer, Frontier, has successfully carried out the most extensive simulation of the universe ever created, as per reports. The project, led by Salman Habib, Director of the Computational Science Division at Argonne National Laboratory, was undertaken to test models of cosmological hydrodynamics. The simulation was developed using the Hardware/Hybrid Accelerated Cosmology Code (HACC), which has been adapted for use on some of the most advanced supercomputers available.

As per the information shared by AMD in a press release, the Frontier is capable of processing up to 1.1 exaFLOPS, equating to 1.1 quintillion operations per second. The system integrates 9,472 AMD CPUs and 37,888 AMD GPUs, making it one of the most advanced machines globally. Reports indicate that this capability was surpassed only recently by another supercomputer, El Capitan, which achieved a processing speed of 1.742 exaFLOPS at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Development of Cosmological Simulations

The HACC code, which was originally developed over a decade ago, simulates the evolution of the universe. It has previously been deployed on less powerful systems like Titan and Summit, where the simulations primarily focused on gravitational forces. However, Frontier enabled the inclusion of additional factors such as hot gas, star formation, and black hole activity. Bronson Messer, Science Director at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, remarked in a statement that the inclusion of baryons and dynamic physics marked a significant advancement in the realism of these simulations.

Applications and Scientific Implications

As per reports, the simulations will be made available to the scientific community to test and refine cosmological models. These include questions surrounding dark matter, dark energy, and alternative theories of gravity. The research aligns with the Department of Energy's ExaSky project, a $1.8 billion initiative supporting exascale computing for astrophysical research.

Reportedly, the study's findings, it is anticipated, will be compared with data from large-scale astronomical surveys, such as those conducted by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, to identify the models that best align with observable phenomena.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Frontier supercomputer, cosmological hydrodynamics, universe simulation, dark matter
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 in India: What's New
iQOO 13 With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite Launched in India: Price, Specifications
World's 2nd Fastest Supercomputer Simulates Universe’s Largest Evolution Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Get OxygenOS 15 in India With These Features
  3. Honor MagicBook X16 Plus, MagicBook X14 Plus Laptops Go Official
  4. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  5. Hugging Face Unveils Open-Source AI Model That Can Analyse Text, Images
  6. 2,100-Year-Old Temple Discovered in Egypt Hidden in Cliff Face
  7. Redmi Buds 6 Set to Launch in India Alongside the Redmi Note 14 Series
  8. Top OTT Releases in December 2024: Singham Again,Â Agni, Amaran, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Fruit Fly Experiment on Tiangong Space Station Explores Effects of Microgravity
  2. Realme Note 60x Price, Design, Key Features Leaked via E-Commerce Website Listing
  3. Sony Rolls Out Limited-Time PS5 Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles to Mark 30th Anniversary
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature IP68/IP69 Rating, 1-Inch Camera Sensor, More
  5. WhatsApp to Drop Support for iPhone 6 Plus, Previous Models Running iOS 15 or Lower Firmware: Report
  6. Gemini AI Assistant Rolling Out Support for Making Calls, Sending Messages on the Lock Screen
  7. World Labs Unveils AI System That Can Generate 3D Interactive Worlds Using an Image
  8. Threads Will Roll Out Profile and Other Tools for Search Bar to Refine Searches
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Larger Displays: Report
  10. 2,100-Year-Old Temple Discovered in Egypt Hidden in Cliff Face, Reveals Carvings of Ancient Gods
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »