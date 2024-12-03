Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 in India: What's New

The OxygenOS 15 update brings new options for visual customisation.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 December 2024 11:48 IST
OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 in India: What's New

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 15 brings Android 15 to OnePlus smartphones

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 15 stable version for OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 rolls out
  • It brings new flux themes, revamped app icons and more features
  • Update is available for users in India, North America and more regions
Advertisement

OnePlus has released its latest Android 15-based operating system (OS) for Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 handsets in India, the company announced on Monday. Its rollout takes place a month after the Chinese smartphone maker commenced the Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the one of the aforementioned devices. OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 brings new flux themes, improvements to Live Alerts, better multi-tasking, and a range of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4

OnePlus detailed the features arriving as part of the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 in a community post. The update is already rolling out to users in India in batches and will be available in North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Global (GLO) regions starting next week, the company says.

As per the changelog, OxygenOS 15 brings new options for visual customisation. It bundles flux themes that can be personalised with photos or customised with system wallpapers. The update introduces a new look for the home screen with redesigned app and system function icons. The home and lock screens and the always-on display now have more customisation options, too, with the latter supporting both flux and classic modes.

OnePlus says users can take advantage of the new globally reversible photo editing capability. This feature saves previous edit settings for subsequent edits in the future. Further, it also extends the duration of Live Photos to three seconds, while also improving the integration between the Camera and filters, allowing users to change or remove filters later on.

The OxygenOS 15 update introduces more options for multi-tasking. It has new floating window gestures that allow swiping down to open the status window or swiping sideways to hide it. It also separates the actions for accessing the quick settings and the notification panel.

OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 users can transfer files, including Live Photos, between OnePlus and iOS devices, taking advantage of the new OnePlus Share app. The company says Live Alerts now appear as centred. Tapping an alert capsule opens up a detailed card.

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fast SoC, lots of RAM and storage
  • Good battery life and super-quick charging
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Good overall value for money
  • Bad
  • Average photo and video quality
  • No wireless charging, IP rating, eSIM support
  • Fans will miss the alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus 10T 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OxygenOS 15, OxygenOS 15 Features, OxygenOS 15 update, OxygenOS 15 update features, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Set for India and Global Debut in January 2025

Related Stories

OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 in India: What's New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Get OxygenOS 15 in India With These Features
  3. Honor MagicBook X16 Plus, MagicBook X14 Plus Laptops Go Official
  4. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  5. Hugging Face Unveils Open-Source AI Model That Can Analyse Text, Images
  6. 2,100-Year-Old Temple Discovered in Egypt Hidden in Cliff Face
  7. Redmi Buds 6 Set to Launch in India Alongside the Redmi Note 14 Series
  8. Top OTT Releases in December 2024: Singham Again,Â Agni, Amaran, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Fruit Fly Experiment on Tiangong Space Station Explores Effects of Microgravity
  2. Realme Note 60x Price, Design, Key Features Leaked via E-Commerce Website Listing
  3. Sony Rolls Out Limited-Time PS5 Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles to Mark 30th Anniversary
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature IP68/IP69 Rating, 1-Inch Camera Sensor, More
  5. WhatsApp to Drop Support for iPhone 6 Plus, Previous Models Running iOS 15 or Lower Firmware: Report
  6. Gemini AI Assistant Rolling Out Support for Making Calls, Sending Messages on the Lock Screen
  7. World Labs Unveils AI System That Can Generate 3D Interactive Worlds Using an Image
  8. Threads Will Roll Out Profile and Other Tools for Search Bar to Refine Searches
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Larger Displays: Report
  10. 2,100-Year-Old Temple Discovered in Egypt Hidden in Cliff Face, Reveals Carvings of Ancient Gods
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »