OnePlus has released its latest Android 15-based operating system (OS) for Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 handsets in India, the company announced on Monday. Its rollout takes place a month after the Chinese smartphone maker commenced the Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the one of the aforementioned devices. OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 brings new flux themes, improvements to Live Alerts, better multi-tasking, and a range of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4

OnePlus detailed the features arriving as part of the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 in a community post. The update is already rolling out to users in India in batches and will be available in North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Global (GLO) regions starting next week, the company says.

As per the changelog, OxygenOS 15 brings new options for visual customisation. It bundles flux themes that can be personalised with photos or customised with system wallpapers. The update introduces a new look for the home screen with redesigned app and system function icons. The home and lock screens and the always-on display now have more customisation options, too, with the latter supporting both flux and classic modes.

OnePlus says users can take advantage of the new globally reversible photo editing capability. This feature saves previous edit settings for subsequent edits in the future. Further, it also extends the duration of Live Photos to three seconds, while also improving the integration between the Camera and filters, allowing users to change or remove filters later on.

The OxygenOS 15 update introduces more options for multi-tasking. It has new floating window gestures that allow swiping down to open the status window or swiping sideways to hide it. It also separates the actions for accessing the quick settings and the notification panel.

OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 users can transfer files, including Live Photos, between OnePlus and iOS devices, taking advantage of the new OnePlus Share app. The company says Live Alerts now appear as centred. Tapping an alert capsule opens up a detailed card.