If you're looking to improve your networking experience, then upgrading a Wi-Fi router is one of the easiest ways to do so. While you usually get a basic router that is bundled with a new Wi-Fi connection, these are often low-end models that are meant to fulfil the basic requirements. Meanwhile, the lack of decent network coverage is also a key concern among Wi-Fi users. Upgrading your wireless router or installing a mesh-based system can help solve all those problems, and also add an array of highly useful features. Fortunately, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is currently live, where Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems are listed with lucrative discounts and other offers.

For example, one of the most notable offers is currently live on the D-Link R15 Wi-Fi router. It is a dual-band Wi-Fi router which offers Wi-Fi 6 support, WAN and LAN ports for high-speed connectivity, and AI-powered mesh, traffic, and Wi-Fi optimisation technologies. With a list price of Rs. 5,400, it is currently selling for Rs. 2,099 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Mesh Systems During Amazon Sale

Apart from direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant has rolled out a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. However, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions of the offer before making a purchase. There is also a five percent cashback offer on payments made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Lastly, shoppers who do not wish to pay the full price of the product upfront can also avail of no-cost EMI options. So, here are the best deals on Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Deals on Mesh Systems

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link TP-Link Deco X20 Dual Band (2-Pack) Rs.34,999 Rs.10,499 Buy Here TP-Link Deco X20 (1-Pack) Rs.12,999 Rs.3,999 Buy Here TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (3-Pack) Rs.29,999 Rs.12,999 Buy Here TP-Link Deco M4 (1-Pack) Rs.8,999 Rs.2,399 Buy Here TP-Link Deco M4 (2-Pack) Rs.15,999 Rs.4,299 Buy Here

Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

