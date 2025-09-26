Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Wi-Fi Routers and Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi Routers

Shoppers can avail of a five percent cashback offer with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 16:14 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh System comes with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers big discounts on Wi-Fi routers
  • Buyers get 10 percent instant discount on SBI card payments
  • No-cost EMI options are also available during the sale
If you're looking to improve your networking experience, then upgrading a Wi-Fi router is one of the easiest ways to do so. While you usually get a basic router that is bundled with a new Wi-Fi connection, these are often low-end models that are meant to fulfil the basic requirements. Meanwhile, the lack of decent network coverage is also a key concern among Wi-Fi users. Upgrading your wireless router or installing a mesh-based system can help solve all those problems, and also add an array of highly useful features. Fortunately, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is currently live, where Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems are listed with lucrative discounts and other offers.

For example, one of the most notable offers is currently live on the D-Link R15 Wi-Fi router. It is a dual-band Wi-Fi router which offers Wi-Fi 6 support, WAN and LAN ports for high-speed connectivity, and AI-powered mesh, traffic, and Wi-Fi optimisation technologies. With a list price of Rs. 5,400, it is currently selling for Rs. 2,099 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Mesh Systems During Amazon Sale

Apart from direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant has rolled out a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. However, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions of the offer before making a purchase. There is also a five percent cashback offer on payments made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Lastly, shoppers who do not wish to pay the full price of the product upfront can also avail of no-cost EMI options. So, here are the best deals on Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Deals on Mesh Systems

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
TP-Link Deco X20 Dual Band (2-Pack) Rs.34,999 Rs.10,499 Buy Here
TP-Link Deco X20 (1-Pack) Rs.12,999 Rs.3,999 Buy Here
TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (3-Pack) Rs.29,999 Rs.12,999 Buy Here
TP-Link Deco M4 (1-Pack) Rs.8,999 Rs.2,399 Buy Here
TP-Link Deco M4 (2-Pack) Rs.15,999 Rs.4,299 Buy Here

Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
TP-Link Archer AC1200 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,199 Buy Here
D-Link M30 Rs. 8,260 Rs. 3,999 Buy Here
Asus RT-AX53U Rs. 8,900 Rs. 5,299 Buy Here
D-Link DIR-825 Rs. 4,355 Rs. 1,699 Buy Here
TP-Link TL-WR850N N300 Rs. 1,599 Rs.899 Buy Here
Tenda N301 Rs. 1,100 Rs, 899 Buy Here
TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extender Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,129 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, Wifi routers, mesh routers
