Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers big discounts on Wi-Fi routers
Buyers get 10 percent instant discount on SBI card payments
No-cost EMI options are also available during the sale
If you're looking to improve your networking experience, then upgrading a Wi-Fi router is one of the easiest ways to do so. While you usually get a basic router that is bundled with a new Wi-Fi connection, these are often low-end models that are meant to fulfil the basic requirements. Meanwhile, the lack of decent network coverage is also a key concern among Wi-Fi users. Upgrading your wireless router or installing a mesh-based system can help solve all those problems, and also add an array of highly useful features. Fortunately, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is currently live, where Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems are listed with lucrative discounts and other offers.
For example, one of the most notable offers is currently live on the D-Link R15 Wi-Fi router. It is a dual-band Wi-Fi router which offers Wi-Fi 6 support, WAN and LAN ports for high-speed connectivity, and AI-powered mesh, traffic, and Wi-Fi optimisation technologies. With a list price of Rs. 5,400, it is currently selling for Rs. 2,099 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Mesh Systems During Amazon Sale
Apart from direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant has rolled out a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. However, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions of the offer before making a purchase. There is also a five percent cashback offer on payments made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.
Lastly, shoppers who do not wish to pay the full price of the product upfront can also avail of no-cost EMI options. So, here are the best deals on Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
