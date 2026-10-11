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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Refrigerator Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 brings premium refrigerator deals on Godrej, Haier, LG and Samsung models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2026 16:23 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Refrigerator Deals

Photo Credit: Amazon

LG 655L refrigerator is listed at Rs. 72,990

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started on October 8
  • Sale brings discounts on a wide range of home appliances
  • Buyers should check the product pages for the latest prices
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Ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, Amazon has started the Great Indian Festival 2026. During the shopping event, many premium refrigerators from top brands like LG and Samsung are receiving significant price cuts of up to 55 Percent. Shoppers can maximise their savings on these models by combining direct festive price drops with up to 10 percent instant bank discounts on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, additional coupon savings, exchange bonuses for old appliances, and convenient no-cost EMI.

Premium Refrigerators Available at Discounted Prices During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Buyers looking to upgrade their refrigerators can consider large-capacity refrigerator models at reduced prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. Refrigerators with capacities ranging from 520 litres to 655 litres with ith 3-star energy ratings are listed with significant price cuts. For instance, the Samsung 653L 3 Star refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL) is listed at Rs. 81,990, instead of Rs. 1,21,000. The price difference amounts to Rs. 39,010. It has a 653-litre capacity. 

Similarly, the Haier 520L 3 Star Lumiere refrigerator (HRB-600MP) is available for Rs. 83,790 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale, down from Rs. 1,43,200. Buyers can save Rs. 59,410 based on these listed prices.

Before placing an order, shoppers can check for exchange offers. There are no-cost EMI offers and coupon-based discounts. Buyers can get up to a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get up to a five percent discount. 

Here is a closer look at premium refrigerator deals to consider during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. Compare prices and product specifications across e-commerce websites to get the best deals. 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Godrej 600L 3 Star (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL) Rs. 1,18,490 Rs. 66,490 Buy Now
Haier Smart Choice 598 L 3 Star (HRT-683GK) Rs. 1,35,790 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now
LG 655 L, 3 Star (GL-B257HWBY) Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now
Samsung 653L, 3 Star, (RS76CG8003B1HL) Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 81,990 Buy Now
Haier 520 L 3 Star Lumiere (HRB-600MP) Rs. 1,43,200 Rs. 83,790 Buy Now

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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