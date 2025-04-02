Technology News
Lumio Vision Smart TVs to Launch in India on April 10; Amazon Availability Announced

Lumio Vision smart TVs are equipped with 3GB of DDR4 RAM and run on Google TV.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2025 19:13 IST
Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio Vision smart TVs will feature the company's own processor

  • Lumio Vision smart TVs pack 3GB of DDR4 RAM
  • Lumio Vision smart TVs are manufactured by Dixon Technologies
  • Circuit House Technologies is the parent company of Lumio
Lumio, the latest consumer tech brand by Circuit House Technologies, is all set to unveil its smart TV lineup in India. The Lumio Vision smart TVs will go official next week in the country, and they will be available for purchase on Amazon. The Lumio Vision smart TVs are confirmed to run on Google TV, and they will feature a proprietary processor. The lineup will be the debut product line from the homegrown brand founded by former Xiaomi and Flipkart veterans.

Lumio Vision Smart TVs to Feature In-House 'Boss' Processor

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the company announced the launch of Lumio Vision smart TVs in India on April 10. They are confirmed to go on sale via Amazon, and the e-commerce website has teased the arrival of Lumio's first ever product line through a dedicated landing page.

The Lumio Vision smart TVs will be powered by an in-house 'Boss' processor along with 3GB of DDR4 RAM. They will feature a Wi-Fi chip, that is claimed to deliver 2.1x faster Wi-Fi throughput compared to the competition. The upcoming models will run on Android TV, with the Google TV interface.

Lumio TVs are claimed to be 2x faster than Sony and other leading TVs in memory capacity, app loading time, scroll time, app installation time and rebooting time. The company is also claiming 12x fewer frame drops in 4K 60fps YouTube video playback. Lumio is yet to reveal the exact model numbers and pricing details for the upcoming smart TVs. 

Circuit House Technologies, founded by former Xiaomi and Flipkart officials, announced its foray into the home entertainment space last month with the Lumio brand. The company, led by ex-Xiaomi India chief business officer (CBO) Raghu Reddy, secured $4.3 million (roughly Rs. 37 crore) in funding in June 2024. The new smart TVs are manufactured in India by Dixon Technologies.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Lumio Smart TVs, Lumio Vision Smart TVs, Lumio Vision, Lumio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
