Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Neo QLED and Other TVs Get 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature in Ambient Mode

Samsung Neo QLED and Other TVs Get 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature in Ambient Mode

Users can select from themes like ‘Happy Holiday’ or ‘Party’ on Samsung QLED TVs and the feature will generate a custom 4K wallpaper based on it.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 15:37 IST
Samsung Neo QLED and Other TVs Get 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature in Ambient Mode

Photo Credit: Samsung

The feature is available in the Ambient mode on Samsung TVs powered by the Tizen OS

Highlights
  • Samsung's new Generative Wallpaper feature leverages AI
  • It can generate a custom 4K wallpaper based on the input
  • The feature will globally rolled out in all regions in 2025
Advertisement

Samsung has announced the rollout of a new 4K generative wallpaper feature for its 2024 Neo QLED TVs and other models. Powered by Tizen OS, this feature leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to generate high-quality visuals based on the selected theme. The South Korean technology conglomerate claims it opens up more ways to personalise the user's viewing experience. It will be introduced soon on select models in specific regions, while the global rollout will take place next year.

4K Generative Wallpaper on Samsung QLED TVs

In a blog post, Samsung highlighted that its new feature for Neo QLED and other TV models utilises AI to generate custom wallpapers that complement the user's home. It will be available in the Ambient mode on Samsung TVs powered by the Tizen OS. The company says users can enable the inclusion of more information on the wallpaper, such as weather updates, news and time.

To access it, users can navigate to the Ambient mode menu and select from themes like ‘Happy Holiday' or ‘Party'. The feature will generate a custom 4K wallpaper based on the input.

Announcing the feature, Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Generative Wallpaper brings a new dimension of personalization to our customers' screens, allowing them to customize their TVs in a way that truly reflects their style.”

Generative Wallpaper will be available in South Korea, North America, and Europe starting this month. It will be globally rolled out in other regions next year.

One UI on Samsung TVs

At the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 held in San Jose earlier this month, the company announced plans for the rollout of One UI on Samsung TVs. While this formalisation of this move was confirmed to take place next year, the rollout has reportedly already begun for select devices, including the S90C OLED TV.

One UI brings a new user interface (UI), adds features to the Game Bar, and carries other improvements such as multi-control, video and audio-calling support, and expanded Internet of Things (IoT) compatibility.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung QLED TV, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Do Patti OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s Mystery Thriller
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Records Minor Losses as Most Altcoins Move Sideways in Volatile Market

Related Stories

Samsung Neo QLED and Other TVs Get 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature in Ambient Mode
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  2. Anthropic's New Claude 3.5 Sonnet Can Complete Tasks on Your PCs
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  4. Google Pixel 9a Might Use the Same Main Camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  5. Managing Contacts on Linked Devices on WhatsApp to Get Easier
  6. Google Messages Rolls Out New Privacy and Spam Protection Features
  7. Bitcoin Records Minor Losses as Most Altcoins Move Sideways
  8. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Recording, AI Features Launched at This Price
  9. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  10. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools
  3. Samsung Neo QLED and Other TVs Get 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature in Ambient Mode
  4. WhatsApp Working on Ability to Create and Share Custom Sticker Packs: Report
  5. Anupam Kher Starrer The Signature Streaming Now on ZEE5
  6. Million Dollar Listing India OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch SonyLIV's Real Estate Based Series
  7. Do Patti OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s Mystery Thriller
  8. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  9. Huawei HarmonyOS Next With AI-Powered Features, New Customisations Announced: Compatible Devices, Features
  10. Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed, Here's When and How to Watch Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »