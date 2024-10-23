Samsung has announced the rollout of a new 4K generative wallpaper feature for its 2024 Neo QLED TVs and other models. Powered by Tizen OS, this feature leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to generate high-quality visuals based on the selected theme. The South Korean technology conglomerate claims it opens up more ways to personalise the user's viewing experience. It will be introduced soon on select models in specific regions, while the global rollout will take place next year.

4K Generative Wallpaper on Samsung QLED TVs

In a blog post, Samsung highlighted that its new feature for Neo QLED and other TV models utilises AI to generate custom wallpapers that complement the user's home. It will be available in the Ambient mode on Samsung TVs powered by the Tizen OS. The company says users can enable the inclusion of more information on the wallpaper, such as weather updates, news and time.

To access it, users can navigate to the Ambient mode menu and select from themes like ‘Happy Holiday' or ‘Party'. The feature will generate a custom 4K wallpaper based on the input.

Announcing the feature, Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Generative Wallpaper brings a new dimension of personalization to our customers' screens, allowing them to customize their TVs in a way that truly reflects their style.”

Generative Wallpaper will be available in South Korea, North America, and Europe starting this month. It will be globally rolled out in other regions next year.

One UI on Samsung TVs

At the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 held in San Jose earlier this month, the company announced plans for the rollout of One UI on Samsung TVs. While this formalisation of this move was confirmed to take place next year, the rollout has reportedly already begun for select devices, including the S90C OLED TV.

One UI brings a new user interface (UI), adds features to the Game Bar, and carries other improvements such as multi-control, video and audio-calling support, and expanded Internet of Things (IoT) compatibility.