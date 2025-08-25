Technology News
English Edition

Samsung's One UI With Seven Years of Software Updates to Arrive on Home Appliances

Samsung will first roll out the One UI update for its 2024-launched Wi-Fi-enabled smart home appliances, with a wider rollout expected later.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 14:57 IST
Samsung's One UI With Seven Years of Software Updates to Arrive on Home Appliances

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is also bringing Knox Matrix to its smart home appliances

Highlights
  • Samsung will offer seven years of software updates
  • Samsung could start rolling out the update soon
  • The company will also bring the update to India
Advertisement

Samsung has announced that it will start bringing its One UI platform to its smart home appliances. The company claims that this helps it in offering a unified user experience across different devices, like smartphones, smart TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators. The user interface was first introduced on Samsung handsets, later rolling out to other devices. In October 2024, the company started rolling out the One UI update to its smart TVs. At IFA 2025, the company will showcase its AI Home features.

Samsung's 2024-Launched Models to Get One UI Platform, Software Updates

On Monday, the South Korean tech giant announced that it is bringing the One UI platform to all its Wi-Fi-enabled smart home appliances. Starting in September, Samsung will first bring the new user interface to its 2024-launched smart home appliances. The company has also revealed that it will offer seven years of software updates for its recent smart appliances that will run One UI.

On appliances that run One UI, users will be able to access the Bixby assistant as well as the Gallery and Samsung TV Plus apps directly from their smart home appliances that have a display. They will also get “enhanced” SmartThings, which is claimed to offer better device connectivity within the Samsung ecosystem.

The update will also introduce Now Brief, which will provide personalised information to users, such as weather updates, schedules, personalised recipes for dishes, and home insights “at a glance”. For example, users will be able to see on their refrigerator's screen how much time is left on the washing machine.

The One UI platform will also introduce security features to the Samsung smart home appliances, like Knox Matrix. The South Korea-based tech company said that Knox Matrix works on the private blockchain technology, which will also be extended to Wi-Fi 7-enabled refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.

Samsung says that its refrigerators with a 9-inch display or with Family Hub, along with Bespoke AI washers with a 7-inch screen, will be eligible to receive encrypted Credential Sync and Passkey support.

The company will also bring new features to its smart home appliances, such as “upgraded” AI Vision Inside for the 2025-launched Samsung devices. One UI for smart home devices will also bring Voice ID support with Bixby.

Meanwhile, refrigerators in India, Canada, and Brazil will get Samsung TV Plus support, and Samsung washing machines with a 7-inch display will be updated with eight additional Indian languages, like Bengali, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

In October 2024, Samsung started rolling out the One UI-based OS for its smart TVs, adding several features, such as a Game Bar.. It also introduced some improvements, such as multi-control, video and audio calling support, coupled with expanded IoT compatibility.

Separately, the tech giant has also announced that it would showcase its “vision” for AI Home during the IFA 2025 event, scheduled to take place in Germany from September 5 to 9. With AI Home, Samsung is said to integrate AI-enabled features into its new Micro RGB TVs and its range of Bespoke AI appliances.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung One UI, Samsung One UI update, Samsung Smart Home Appliances, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Honor X7d With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Listed by Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Related Stories

Samsung's One UI With Seven Years of Software Updates to Arrive on Home Appliances
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas After Second Outage in a Week
  4. Best Deals on Gaming Laptops During the Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025
  5. Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
  6. Foldable iPhone's Camera Details Leak; Apple May Tap Gemini AI for Siri
  7. Here's When the OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India
  8. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ Specifications Leaked: See Design
  9. SpaceX Reschedules Planned Starship Test Flight Launch
  10. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. Forza Horizon 6 Announcement Reportedly Planned for Next Month at Tokyo Game Show
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Be Equipped With 2K Display, Four Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  5. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Price, Availability, Features
  6. Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
  7. Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery
  8. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’
  9. Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery
  10. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India With One-Year YouTube Premium Subscription
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »