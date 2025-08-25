Samsung has announced that it will start bringing its One UI platform to its smart home appliances. The company claims that this helps it in offering a unified user experience across different devices, like smartphones, smart TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators. The user interface was first introduced on Samsung handsets, later rolling out to other devices. In October 2024, the company started rolling out the One UI update to its smart TVs. At IFA 2025, the company will showcase its AI Home features.

On Monday, the South Korean tech giant announced that it is bringing the One UI platform to all its Wi-Fi-enabled smart home appliances. Starting in September, Samsung will first bring the new user interface to its 2024-launched smart home appliances. The company has also revealed that it will offer seven years of software updates for its recent smart appliances that will run One UI.

On appliances that run One UI, users will be able to access the Bixby assistant as well as the Gallery and Samsung TV Plus apps directly from their smart home appliances that have a display. They will also get “enhanced” SmartThings, which is claimed to offer better device connectivity within the Samsung ecosystem.

The update will also introduce Now Brief, which will provide personalised information to users, such as weather updates, schedules, personalised recipes for dishes, and home insights “at a glance”. For example, users will be able to see on their refrigerator's screen how much time is left on the washing machine.

The One UI platform will also introduce security features to the Samsung smart home appliances, like Knox Matrix. The South Korea-based tech company said that Knox Matrix works on the private blockchain technology, which will also be extended to Wi-Fi 7-enabled refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.

Samsung says that its refrigerators with a 9-inch display or with Family Hub, along with Bespoke AI washers with a 7-inch screen, will be eligible to receive encrypted Credential Sync and Passkey support.

The company will also bring new features to its smart home appliances, such as “upgraded” AI Vision Inside for the 2025-launched Samsung devices. One UI for smart home devices will also bring Voice ID support with Bixby.

Meanwhile, refrigerators in India, Canada, and Brazil will get Samsung TV Plus support, and Samsung washing machines with a 7-inch display will be updated with eight additional Indian languages, like Bengali, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

In October 2024, Samsung started rolling out the One UI-based OS for its smart TVs, adding several features, such as a Game Bar.. It also introduced some improvements, such as multi-control, video and audio calling support, coupled with expanded IoT compatibility.

Separately, the tech giant has also announced that it would showcase its “vision” for AI Home during the IFA 2025 event, scheduled to take place in Germany from September 5 to 9. With AI Home, Samsung is said to integrate AI-enabled features into its new Micro RGB TVs and its range of Bespoke AI appliances.