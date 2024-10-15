Samsung announced that it will be rolling out One UI-based operating system (OS) for its smart TVs at the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 held in San Jose earlier this month. Now, the rollout of the OS update has begun, according to a report. It brings a new user interface (UI), adds features to the Game Bar, and carries other improvements such as multi-control, video and audio-calling support,and expanded Internet of Things (IoT) compatibility.

One UI 7 for Samsung TVs

At its developer conference, Samsung revealed that One UI will be released for its smart TVs next year. However, SamMobile reports that this change is already taking place with the release of the update for the devices, including the S90C OLED TV. As per the changelog, one of the most notable additions is a new For you tab on the home screen which gives users personalised recommendations. This will include recently watched content and related content. There are new Live and Apps tabs too, for improved convenience.

A Watch Later option has been added to the content details screen, enabling users to shortlist the content they wish to stream at a later time. The home screen also gets a new lifestyle service hub.

The South Korean technology conglomerate has also introduced multi-control support. This reportedly means that users can control multiple Samsung devices signed in with the same Samsung account using the same input devices like keyboard and mouse. With Samsung Daily+, they can also pair their Galaxy Watch to the TV to get access to workout data in real-time. On mobile devices, IoT cameras can be connected and controlled through the SmartThings app. One UI for smart TVs is also said to bring capabilities for video calls, messaging, and mobile screen sharing. It also allows connection to the Music Frame via the upgraded Q-Symphony setup.

However, Samsung has also emphasised that users check the compatibility of app providers with the update as certain apps may not be compatible with Samsung Tizen OS 8.0.