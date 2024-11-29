Technology News
English Edition

Australia Passes Social Media Ban for Children Under 16

The law forces tech giants to stop minors from logging in.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 November 2024 13:20 IST
Australia Passes Social Media Ban for Children Under 16

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ban faced opposition from privacy advocates and some child rights groups

Highlights
  • Law violators could face fine of upto $32 million
  • A trial of methods to enforce it will start in January
  • The ban will take effect in a year
Advertisement

Australia approved on Thursday a social media ban for children aged under 16 after an emotive debate that has gripped the nation, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world with one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech.

The law forces tech giants from Instagram and Facebook owner Meta to TikTok to stop minors logging in or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million or roughly Rs. 270 crore). A trial of methods to enforce it will start in January with the ban to take effect in a year.

The Social Media Minimum Age bill sets Australia up as a test case for a growing number of governments which have legislated or said they plan to legislate an age restriction on social media amid concern about its mental health impact on young people.

Countries including France and some US states have passed laws to restrict access for minors without a parent's permission, but the Australian ban is absolute. A full under-14s ban in Florida is being challenged in court on free speech grounds.

Getting the law passed after a marathon last day of Australia's parliamentary year marks a political win for centre-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who goes to an election in 2025 amid sagging opinion polls. The ban faced opposition from privacy advocates and some child rights groups, but 77 percent of the population wanted it, according to latest polls.

Against the backdrop of a parliamentary inquiry through 2024 which heard evidence from parents of children who had self-harmed due to social media bullying, domestic media backed the ban led by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, the country's biggest newspaper publisher, with a campaign called "Let Them Be Kids".

The ban could however strain Australia's relationship with key ally the United States, where X owner Elon Musk, a central figure in the administration of president-elect Donald Trump, said in a post this month it seemed a "backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians".

It also builds on an existing mood of antagonism between Australia and mostly US-domiciled tech giants. Australia was the first country to make social media platforms pay media outlets royalties for sharing their content and now plans to threaten them with fines for failing to stamp out scams.

A spokesperson for Meta said the Facebook owner respected Australian law, but it was "concerned" about the process, which "rushed the legislation through while failing to properly consider the evidence, what industry already does to ensure age-appropriate experiences, and the voices of young people."

"The task now turns to ensuring there is productive consultation on all rules associated with the Bill to ensure a technically feasible outcome that does not place an onerous burden on parents and teens and a commitment that rules will be consistently applied across all social apps used by teens," the spokesperson said.

Snapchat parent Snap will comply with laws and regulations in Australia but has raised serious concerns about the legislation, a spokesperson for Snap said in an email.

"While there are many unanswered questions about how this law will be implemented in practice, we will engage closely with the Government and the eSafety Commissioner during the 12-month implementation period to help develop an approach that balances privacy, safety and practicality," the spokesperson said.

Representatives of TikTok and X, which the government has said would be affected by the ban, were not immediately available for comment.

The companies - including Alphabet's Google, whose subsidiary YouTube is exempt because it is widely used in schools - had argued the legislation should be postponed until after the age verification trial.

"It's cart before horse," said Sunita Bose, managing director of Digital Industry Group, which has most social media companies as members.

"We have the bill but we don't have guidance from the Australian government around what are the right methods that a whole host of services subject to this law will need to employ," Bose added, speaking to Reuters.

Nation Divided

Some youth advocacy groups and academics had warned the ban could shut off the most vulnerable young people, including LGBTQIA and migrant teenagers, from support networks. The Australian Human Rights Commission said the law may infringe human rights of young people by interfering with their ability to participate in society.

Privacy advocates meanwhile warned the law could lead to heightened collection of personal data, clearing the path for digital identification-based state surveillance. A last-minute change to the bill specified that platforms must offer an alternative to making users upload identification documents.

"This is boomers trying to tell young people how the internet should work to make themselves feel better," said Sarah Hanson-Young, a senator for the left-leaning Greens, in a late Senate sitting just before the bill was passed 34 votes to 19.

But parent groups pushed for intervention, seizing on comments from US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy who in 2023 said social media was worsening a youth mental health crisis to the point where it should carry a health warning.

"Putting an age limit and giving the control back to the parents, I think it's a starting point," said Australian anti-bullying advocate Ali Halkic, whose 17-year-old son Allem took his life in 2009 following social media bullying.

Enie Lam, a Sydney school student who recently turned 16, said social media contributed to body image problems and cyber bullying, but a total ban may drive young people to less visible, more dangerous parts of the internet.

"It will only create a generation of young people who will be more technologically literate in bypassing these walls," she told Reuters. "It won't achieve the desired effects."

"We all know social media isn't good for us but the social media ban generally sees a lot of young people who are strongly against it."

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Australia, meta, facebook, instagram, social media ban
Samsung Calendar and Other One UI 7 APKs and In-App Screenshots Surface Online
Canada's Antitrust Watchdog Sues Google Over Alleged Anti-Competitive Conduct in Advertising

Related Stories

Australia Passes Social Media Ban for Children Under 16
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  2. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colours Revealed in New Leak
  5. HP Announces Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Desktops in India
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Curve Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes Official
  8. Poco C75 5G Could Launch in India Soon as Rebranded Redmi A4 5G
  9. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 6.67-Inch 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15's Alleged FCC Listing Indicates Imminent Global Launch Along With RAM and Storage Details
  2. Asteroid That Exploded Above Niagra Falls Confirmed to Be the Smallest Space Rock Ever Measured
  3. Google Photos for iOS Redesign Removes ‘Memories’, Adds Moments Tab in Collections
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Moniker Spotted on Official Site; May Launch in H1 2025
  6. Microsoft Says It's Unable to Launch Xbox Mobile Store on Android Due to Google Court Order Stay
  7. James Webb Space Telescope Reveals That Supermassive Black Holes Might Have Been Created Right After Big Bang
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates Between $94,000 and $96,000; Altcoins Show Mixed Trends
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colour Options Hinted via Alleged Images of Their Replacement Parts
  10. Alibaba Releases QwQ-32B Reasoning-Focused AI Model in Preview to Take on OpenAI’s GPT-o1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »