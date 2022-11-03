Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Said to Prepare to Charge Users for Twitter Verification as Soon as Next Week

Twitter users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it.

By Kurt Wagner, Ed Ludlow, Bloomberg |  Updated: 3 November 2022 15:31 IST
Elon Musk Said to Prepare to Charge Users for Twitter Verification as Soon as Next Week

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter used blue verification badges to identify high-profile users who may be at risk of impersonation

Highlights
  • Twitter will allow government accounts to stay verified
  • Critics fear that users who don’t pay will have their posts diminished
  • Twitter's verification badges will be part of an $8-a-month subscription

Twitter aims to start selling blue verification badges for user profiles as soon as next week, part of a plan by new owner Elon Musk to fight fake accounts and squeeze revenue from the company he bought for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore). The badges will be part of an $8 (roughly Rs. 700)-a-month subscription that could go live as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the plans. Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it, said one of the people, who requested anonymity discussing plans that aren't public.

The company also plans to expand access to its edit function. The edit feature, currently available to so-called Twitter Blue users who pay $4.99 (roughly Rs. 400) a month, will be opened to the rest of the users for free, one of the people said. That change could be implemented as soon as this week, the person said.

Billionaire Musk and a close cadre of advisers are considering a host of changes to the way Twitter is run and makes money, and it's possible that the timing for the subscriptions and edit-button rollout could change, the people said. A Twitter representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plan to charge for verification has polarized users, with some people who currently have the white check mark inside a light blue field saying they won't pay to keep it. Some have publicly tweeted in favour of the new business model, concurring with Musk that it will help weed out “bots” or spam accounts. Twitter has historically used blue verification badges to identify high-profile users who may be at risk of impersonation -- people like journalists, politicians and activists -- and has never charged for the badge. Musk called the current setup a “lords and peasants system,” adding that users who pay $8 a month will also get other perks like “half as many ads” and “priority in replies, mentions & search.”

The quick turnaround for the new products reflects the speed at which Musk wants to move. One of the company's product leaders in charge of Twitter Blue, Esther Crawford, tweeted on Wednesday that she slept at the office in an effort to meet her deadlines.

Critics say that giving verified users priority will mean that users who don't pay will have their posts diminished or silenced. “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech' is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” tweeted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York.

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk replied.

Twitter will allow government accounts to stay verified, as well as those in regions where Twitter cannot charge payment, one person said. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Wednesday that the president and his administration had not yet considered whether it would pay to retain verification.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter
Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season

Related Stories

Elon Musk Said to Prepare to Charge Users for Twitter Verification as Soon as Next Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+ US Variant Listed on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  4. Vivo X90 Series Monikers, Model Numbers Spotted Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. Koo Clocks 50 Million Downloads in Just Over 2 Years
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Communities and In-Chat Polls, Ups Group Size to 1,024
  7. Google Wants to Develop AI Using One Thousand Most Widely Spoken Languages
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live
  2. Instagram Adds Support for Buying and Selling Polygon NFTs Within the App
  3. Agatha: Coven of Chaos Casts Aubrey Plaza Opposite Kathryn Hahn: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Debut With S Pen Slot: Report
  5. Amazfit Band 7 With 28 Days of Battery Life to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  6. Koo Clocks 50 Million Downloads in Just Over 2 Years; Sees Large Increase in Users, Engagement Since January
  7. Elon Musk Said to Prepare to Charge Users for Twitter Verification as Soon as Next Week
  8. Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season
  9. The Sandman Season 2: Netflix Renews Neil Gaiman's Fantasy Series
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23+ Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, US Variant May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.